Families of DWI victims start a petition seeking regular DWI checkpoints, daily TABC undercover visits

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three El Paso families that lost children to DWI crashes have joined forces to call for change, starting a petition that asks the City to implement regular DWI checkpoints, and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) to make daily undercover visits to alcohol establishments to ensure they are not serving minors or intoxicated people.

The petition can be found in Change.org and has nearly 600 signatures.

Esther Avina, a mother of two daughters, started the petition out of fear for her children’s safety and to help the families who have lost their loved ones to intoxicated drivers.

“I feel like El Paso is no longer safe. This happens almost everyday. It is no longer normal. Something needs to be done,” Avina said.

Lupe Hernandez Lucero lost her son Steven Hernandez, age 28, in May 2023 to a crash involving a drunk driver who had two DWI arrests prior to the crash.

“To lose my loved one has changed my whole life. It’s taken a toll in my life. But I’m here standing and pleading with El Paso, Texas, to let us make a change. Let’s make a difference together” Hernandez said.

Drinking and driving continues to be a huge concern for El Pasoans. There have already been multiple fatal crashes this year suspected of being alcohol-related.

In early February, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety and El Paso Police officers made 15 DWI-related arrests over a two-day period.

In 2022, there were over 709 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes in the El Paso area that resulted in 30 fatalities, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

