Families of dogs that died in District Dogs flood sue doggy daycare

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A new lawsuit filed against the District Dogs claims that the deaths of 10 dogs in severe flooding in 2023 were “foreseeable” and “preventable.”

Eight of those families that lost their pets filed the suit against District Dogs and its owner, Jacob Hensley for gross negligence, costing their pets’ lives.

In new court documents, the families of those pets said that their dogs died in an “excruciating fashion” desperately clawing and scratching for their lives while floodwaters rose above their kennels.

Floodwaters broke through the glass of District Dogs on Rhode Island Avenue in Northeast on Aug. 14, 2023, while many dogs were inside.

The suit named eight of those dogs that died — Elsa, Josie, Malee, Maple, Marcel, Memphis, Pepper and Zeni. It claimed that District Dogs and Hensley knew about serious flood risks but still maintained the daycare in that area.

The lawsuit said that District Dogs did not ensure an alternative means of exiting in the event of a flood. The families said District Dogs did not take any steps to bolster the structure, reduce the risk of flooding, develop an emergency action plan or train their staff on them.

The suit pointed out three flash flooding incidents in 2022, including one where more than three feet of water collected along the glass doors, but claimed that District Dogs and Hensley failed to take action.

Hensley released a statement to DC News Now Friday morning after the suit was filed.

Since the catastrophic flood on August 14, 2023, we have focused our energies on supporting our heroic staff and loyal clients as the community recovers from the heartbreaking events of that day. We are aware that certain individuals have initiated legal steps in response. We believe that this action is without merit and intend to vigorously defend this suit, complete with a full recitation of all efforts undertaken to ensure the safety of this facility, our staff, customers, and the dogs in our care. The District of Columbia’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency recently completed its “After Action Report,” regarding the Rhode Island Ave Flooding event. Among other things, the “After Action Report” confirmed that District Dogs’ facility was in compliance with District code, complete with appropriate inspections. The magnitude and duration of the storm, according to the “After Action Report,” exceeded the capacity of the District’s sewer system, and would have exceeded the capacity of the newly opened Northeast Boundary Tunnel. We have no further comments on these matter. Statement from District Dogs CEO Jacob Hensley

As of Friday morning, the District Dogs website had been removed.

