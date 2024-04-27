This familiar old house on Lovell Road was damaged by a fire. What's its history?

The abandoned yet beautiful house on Lovell Road has intrigued passersby for years, but the brick and stone structure has now suffered further damage from a fire.

At 12:59 p.m. April 26, a call was dispatched that the house at 1013 Lovell Road was on fire, Jeff Bagwell, Rural Metro Fire PIO, said in a text message. Firefighters arrived on the scene at 1:04 a.m., but found the house already engulfed in flames that reached from the second floor through the attic and roof by that time, Bagwell told Knox News.

The cause of the fire was unknown and under investigation by the Knox County Sheriff's Office Fire Investigation Unit.

Online speculation about the Lovell Road house is abundant, with many claiming connections and insights into its history. Theories abound on Facebook posts and Reddit threads. Some say the house is haunted, while others mention secret rooms and backyard punk shows.

The history of the Lovell Road house

The house was built in 1931, according to Knox County records. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, with an outbuilding that was added in 1950. County records list it as 1.5 stories.

Abram Galbraith graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1918 with a degree in engineering and went on to build the house for himself and his wife, Nadine Moore Galbraith, his grandson Kent Galbraith told Knox News. They raised Kent's father, David Galbraith, there in the 1940s.

Kent Galbraith remembers spending holidays at his grandparents' home as a child. "I always thought it was a cool little house," he said.

And that supposed secret room? It's actually a walk-in refrigerator/freezer in the basement, Kent Galbraith said. "It was probably 200 square feet," he said.

While he was sad to hear about the fire, Kent Galbraith suggested it will take a lot more than that to completely remove the house, especially with his grandfather's engineering expertise. "It’s going to take a bomb or a wrecking ball to bring that house down," he said.

Who owns the house now?

David Galbraith sold the home to Randy and Deborah Astling in 1996, according to county records.

The earliest Google Maps Street View image of the house is from September 2007, and shows a white van and a small box truck parked outside. Due to blur, it's not clear if the house had begun to deteriorate by then. The next available image after 2007 is from 2011, and by then, the exterior of the house was visibly dilapidated, suggesting that the Astlings might not have been living at the residence full-time.

In 2016, the house was bought from the Astlings by Lovell Place at Cornerstone Dr., L.L.C. While not much is available about the company online, some interested in the property have speculated on the company's plans for it.

A Blogger.com blog, Abandoned Explored, posted about the house in 2015, documenting their exploration of the house and lot. In a 2020 comment on the post, one user speculated that Lovell Place at Cornerstone Dr., L.L.C. might use property for "yet another generic strip mall" but guessed the group might be waiting to purchase a vacant lot adjacent to the house.

In 2022, the Division of Water Resources at the Knoxville Environmental Field Office prepared a hydrologic features report for the company regarding the property.

The report found that a water feature near the house was a "wet weather conveyance" rather than a stream. A wet weather conveyance is unregulated, which means it can be altered without consulting the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, according to Tioga Environmental Consultants.

A charming Knoxville memory

The Lovell Road home - even its worsened state - has continued to be a source of inspiration for Knoxville's daydreamers and history buffs. Reddit user lovinlemon commented on a post about the house, reminiscing about the house where they grew up nearby.

"It always looked so sad and beautiful to me. My sister played soccer at the fields that used to be across from it (now gone because of apartments) and I would always stand there across the street and stare at it, wondering what happened," the comment reads.

