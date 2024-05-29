Famed ‘Pot daddy’ John Morgan becomes face of Florida marijuana legalization effort

Florida’s superstar personal injury attorney John Morgan is once again getting in front of the cameras – to push to legalize recreational marijuana through the November ballot.

Morgan, whose efforts helped legalize medical marijuana through a different constitutional amendment in 2016, will be the new face of “Yes on 3.”

Three radio ads were debuted Wednesday, with Morgan’s voice urging voters to show up at the polls to finish what he started. He clarified he is not bankrolling the campaign.

“Do I use marijuana? Hell, yes. When do I use marijuana? every [expletive] day,” Morgan said, during a 35-minute, freewheeling press conference in his Orlando office. “They don’t call me pot daddy for nothing.”

Morgan launched one colorful attack after the next toward Tallahassee lawmakers, who he said should’ve legalized the drug years ago. He decried the effect it’s had on Floridians who have lost career opportunities because of their criminal records, and said officers are wasting their time pursuing charges instead of looking for more serious crimes.

Gov. DeSantis has already lined up in opposition of the legalization effort, saying he didn’t want Florida to become New York during a press conference last month.

“Why would we want to have more?” the governor asked the crowd. “Do you want to walk down the street here and smell it?”

Morgan dismissed that inquiry as a recycled attack from eight years ago that didn’t prove true. He explained public use of marijuana would continue to be illegal.

“It’s about money and keeping his base happy,” Morgan said. “We’re going to make his base unhappy because we’re going to legalize marijuana in the state of Florida… we’re all going to do it for the people.”

If more than 60% of voters approve legalization in November, Florida would join 24 other states and Washington, DC as the Biden administration considers reclassifying marijuana from a schedule 1 drug to schedule 3, which would allow doctors to prescribe it under federal law.

Recent polling shows approval anywhere from the high 40s to the mid 60s, signaling a tough fight ahead.

“We know that one day it will be legal,” Morgan said.

