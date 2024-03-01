False claim Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus vowed to leave US if Trump wins in 2024 | Fact check

A Feb. 5 Instagram post (direct link, archive link) shows pictures of singers Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus along with what appears to be a news headline.

“BREAKING: Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus say they will leave the United States if Donald Trump becomes President in 2024. What’s your reaction?” the text on screen reads.

The post was liked more than 100,000 times in three weeks.

Our rating: False

There are no credible reports corroborating the supposed headline. Neither Swift nor Cyrus has recently made any such statement, contrary to the post's assertion that such a story is "breaking."

Cyrus called leaving the country 'dumb'

While both Swift and Cyrus have made statements in support of Democrats, there are no credible news reports about either pledging to leave the U.S. if former President Donald Trump wins the 2024 presidential election. Neither is there anything on their respective social media pages about leaving the country if Trump wins.

During the 2016 presidential election pitting Trump against Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, Cyrus said on social media that she would leave if Trump won. But a year later – after he did win – she said leaving would be "ignorant" in an interview with NME, a pop culture and music newsroom.

She called her original claim "ignorant" and "dumb," adding, "That’s me abandoning my country when I think I’ve got a good thing to say to my country. And trust me, I hear every day on my Instagram, ‘Just leave already! When are you going to leave?’ Well, that’s not going to be any good."

There is no credible evidence of Swift ever saying she would leave the country. As a supporter of now-President Joe Biden, she was outspoken against Trump in the 2020 election, posting on the social media platform X (then Twitter) that he was "blatantly cheating" after he blocked funding to the U.S. Postal Service to hinder mail-in ballot voting.

PolitiFact and Reuters debunked similar claims.

