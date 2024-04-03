Falmouth town manager makes decision on 26 surplus police shotguns

Falmouth Town Manager Michael Renshaw announced Monday that 26 surplus shotguns owned by the police department will be destroyed, rather than used as trade-ins for future department gun purchases.

The department is making arrangements with the Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory in Maynard to schedule the complete destruction of all the shotguns, Renshaw said in an email to the Times.

There will be no cost to the town for the service, and the date will likely be in April or early May, Renshaw said.

Renshaw made the announcement at the Select Board meeting.

What is behind the decision?

The decision comes after lengthy debate over the fate of police-issued 12-gauge surplus shotguns that the Falmouth Gun Safety Coalition wants to see destroyed. The coalition members worry the surplus weapons could undermine public safety if they end up on the streets.

The town had initially said 33 police department surplus shotguns were to be disposed of, the figure 26 was discussed at a March 25 meeting and on Monday.

As a part of a deal to purchase new shotguns, the surplus guns could have a $4,100 trade in value if they are sold back to Jurek Brothers, a police supply vendor in Greenfield.

Town officials, including Renshaw and Police Chief Jeffrey Lourie, have been concerned about continued trade-in value losses if surplus weapons are destroyed. Lourie told the Times that roughly 100 police-issued handguns will also need to be replaced by July.

Change in existing firearm disposal policy

At a March 25 Select Board meeting, Renshaw revealed changes to the existing firearm disposal policy.

The policy now requires that the town establish and maintain a donation account that can offset costs associated with the destruction of surplus firearms. The new policy will be subject to all laws, bylaws and regulations pertaining to the donation of gifts to the Town.

Town Counsel Maura O'Keefe said the policy "isn't set in stone."

"This is new. This is unique. There's no case law on this and there's no guidance from the IGs (Office of the Inspector General) office," said O'Keefe during the March 25 Select Board meeting. "We are just trying to figure it out."

Four Select Board members voted in favor of the newly drafted policy. Select Board Member Robert Mascali abstained from the vote.

Should residents be financially responsible for gun destruction?

In February 2022, Renshaw was directed by the Select Board to conduct research on whether a fund could be created to "counterbalance or offset the trade in value to a (gun) dealer." Since then, Renshaw spoke with Director of Finance Ed Senteio, and Town Accountant Victoria Rose, asking for assessments and recommendations on effective accounting structures, he said.

"They both recommended creating a donation account. And the use of any funds donated would specifically be restricted to offsetting any financial loss to the town incurred because of surplus property," said Renshaw.

During the March 25 Select Board meeting Assistant Town Manager Peter Johnson-Staub said donations won't guarantee the destruction of surplus weapons.

"However, we can ensure that those funds will be used for no other purpose other than to destroy weapons," he said.

The coalition wants to see all surplus police weapons destroyed at no cost to Falmouth residents. Logan said there was "no mention, no concern, no insistence of any contributions of money," when the policy was originally passed at May 2022 Town Meeting.

Plans to be transparent

During the March 25 meeting, Select Board Member Onjalé Scott Price wondered whether Renshaw would be required to report back to the Select Board on decisions surrounding surplus weapons.

O'Keefe said the town manager's function is founded on principles of procurement and is based on language in the town charter.

"The Select Board has to create this policy but because of the charter you have to give authority to the town manager to carry through," said O'Keefe.

There are certain lines that can't be crossed, said Select Board Member Douglas Brown.

Renshaw said he has no plans to report back to the Select Board on an annual basis regarding surplus weapons, but said he plans to be transparent. Within 30 days, he said, a posting will be added to the town website that reports fair market value for the surplus shotguns, he said.

