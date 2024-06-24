Falls Township residents raise concerns over boat launch disturbances

FALLS TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents in Wyoming County are frustrated after some summertime fun in their neighborhood has gotten out of control.

They say a boat launch behind their homes used to be peaceful and relaxing but has quickly become a disturbance.

West Falls Boat Launch in Falls Township is a spot where many go to boat, kayak, and fish, but residents say it’s turned into much more than that and it’s been quite the disturbance.

People who live right next to West Falls boat launch say loud music like this has been one of several disturbances going on for years now.

“It’s really frustrating for all of us. There are so many cars coming in and out. The traffic is unbelievable. There is music constantly playing at a volume so high we can hear inside our house,” said Falls Township resident Lori Yudiskas.

Open fires and swimming are both activities prohibited by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and ones Yudiskas is concerned about for the facility’s safety.

“Because this is supposed to be a boat launch, unfortunately, you can’t launch a boat here. The music being as loud as it is constantly, you can’t hear a boat horn, and if they were screaming for help, you would never hear them,” Yudiskas added.

There is also trash Yudiskas says she and other neighbors are out picking up around the boat launch area daily.

“You find empty beer cans, which is dangerous for the dogs and children who play here,” a Falls Township resident said.

Notice signs outside the boat launch include many regulations. It states swimming and building and maintaining open fire is prohibited.

It also says leaving, depositing, and or disposal of any trash, garbage, or other debris is prohibited unless placed in containers.

Yudiskas and the others 28/22 News spoke with say they have made several attempts to speak with those causing the disturbance.

“We’ve asked them repeatedly, please turn the music down, or whatever. There’s no cooperation or very little,” Yudiskas continued.

The residents say they are just looking to be respected and for those using the boat launch to be considerate of others there.

“Pick up after yourself. Treat everyone with respect. If you are asked to lower the music, just please do so,” a Falls Township resident explained.

28/22 News also tried speaking with the people there participating in such activities but were unable to communicate due to a language barrier.

28/22 News reached out to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission on Sunday but has not heard back.

