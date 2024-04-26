Falls Township employee whose hiring raised public transparency concerns resigns

Falls Township’s chief human resource officer has resigned after less than a year on the job.

A township spokeswoman on Thursday confirmed that Daniel Doyle stepped down as director of employment operations and chief human resources officer effective April 23. He was hired for the newly created $130,000 a year position in September 2023.

No additional information was provided about why Doyle resigned. A Right to Know request is pending for a copy of his written resignation letter.

The hiring of Doyle raised questions in the community. He previously served as the police chief for Tullytown, where he retired in 2022 after serving in the department since 1997.

Doyle started working for the township before the board of supervisors held a public vote to ratify his professional service agreement, a potential violation of the public transparency law.

Under the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act, any action on official government business, including personnel matters, must take place in a publicly advertised meeting where there is opportunity for citizens to comment.

The Falls police union filed a private criminal complaint alleging the hiring of Doyle and an outside auction house violated the act, but the Bucks County District Attorney’s office declined to prosecute. The office did not provide a reason it rejected the complaint.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Former police chief steps down as human resources officer in Falls