Falls supervisors to consider 'nondisclosure' agreement with U.S. Steel redeveloper

Falls Township supervisors are expected to consider approving a new agreement with its largest commercial developer, but it wants to keep the details of it secret.

A nondisclosure agreement between the township and NorthPoint Development, owner of the U.S. Steel Mill property is on the agenda for the June 24 council meeting.

But the details of the agreement, including what it would protect, were unknown as of Monday afternoon.

The redevelopment inside the Keystone Industrial Port Complex could expand to 15 million square feet at an investment cost of $1.5 billion — making it the largest e-commerce, logistics and multi-model industrial project on the East Coast.

Falls Solicitor Michael Clarke declined to release a copy of the agreement before the meeting stating that his interpretation of the Right to Know Law is that a record is not public until it is presented to a quorum for deliberation.

He added if the board receives the agreement Monday night, the public can file a Right to Know request for a copy.

But Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association staff attorney Melissa Melewsky disagreed with Clarke's interpretation.

She contends that once a public entity is in possession of a record to be discussed and voted on at an advertised public meeting, it is considered a public record under the law. Otherwise the public has no way to meaningfully participate in discussions on the item, she said.

“It’s a significant problem from a transparency and accountability standpoint," Melewsky added. "Folks shouldn’t have to guess what their public officials are reading during a public meeting and law says they don’t have to guess.”

While some records are exempt under the law, it does not give government agencies the ability to hold them in executive session or allow nondisclosure or confidentiality agreements, she said.

She added that nondisclosure agreements are a common practice between private companies, but when the government is involved, “it is a completely different process and it is an open process.”

“It’s never a good thing when you have a government agency saying we’re going to keep this secret,” she added.

A Keystone Opportunity Investment Zone tax break program has been approved for more than 1,800 acres of the U.S. Steel site in Falls.

NorthPoint Development LLC is a privately held commercial real estate operating company in Missouri specializing in industrial and multi-family development with $19.5 billion in assets under management, according to its website.

The company is investing more than $1 billion into remediation and redevelopment of the former U.S. Steel property site in Falls, a project known as the Keystone Trade Center.

Falls supervisors green lighted the project in 2020 and NorthPoint broke ground in 2021. When completed, approximately 20 warehouses, logistics-centered industrial buildings will be located on its 1,700 acres along the Delaware River. With 10 million square feet of commercial space available, Keystone Trade Center is billed as the largest industrial park on the East Coast.

