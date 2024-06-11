Falls police seek suspect in Memorial Parkway robbery and shooting

Jun. 11—Niagara Falls Police are hunting for a suspect in connection with a robbery and shooting in the 500 block of Memorial Parkway Saturday afternoon.

Patrol officers said they responded to a report of a robbery at a home in that area at about 1:35 p.m. and found a witness who was "screaming for help" for a wounded male victim. The officers said they went into a back hallway of the home and found a 25-year-old male "holding his left thigh."

Police said the victim had suffered a single gunshot wound to his thigh. The victim was taken to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for treatment of his wound, which was initially described as non-life-threatening.

After carrying the victim out of the home and leaving him with Falls firefighters and EMTs, officers said they searched an upstairs apartment for any suspects but did not locate anyone. Police said they did find a spent .9 mm shell casing in the rear stairwell of the home.

A witness on the first floor of the home told police that they were sleeping when they were awakened by the victim screaming for help. The victim told the witness that "he was shot and (the suspects) took his (video gaming system)."

Other witnesses told police that two male suspects were involved in the robbery and shooting.

Crime Scene Unit (CSU) detectives canvassed the area for additional evidence and Criminal Investigation Division (CID) detectives are now handling the investigation.