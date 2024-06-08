Falls police officer says they may have been target of gunfire

Jun. 8—Police investigated a shooting incident in which a patrol officer said he may have been the target Wednesday night in the 2200 block of LaSalle Avenue.

The patrol officer said he was investigating a missing persons report and talking to two youths in the front yard of a home about 10:20 p.m. when he heard a gunshot that "sounded like it came from roughly three houses down on the north side of the street." The officer said the shot sounded like it may have been aimed at him.

The officer directed the two youths to run into the home and seek cover. The officer took cover behind a porch and waited for additional officers to arrive

Arriving officers formed a perimeter of the area and tried to find the area where the shot was fired but were unsuccessful.

Officers said while several people on the block reported hearing the gunshot, they were otherwise uncooperative with police.