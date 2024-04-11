Falls police investigating Wawa carjacking, assault. How you can help

Falls Township police are looking for suspects who assaulted a 64-year-old woman outside a local convenience store and stole her car early Thursday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 4 a.m. at the Wawa on West Trenton Avenue where three masked suspects assaulted a Trenton woman shortly after she left the store and stole her gray 2017 Honda Civic with a New Jersey tag ZBU 34C.

The suspects forcibly removed the woman from her car and struck her several times in the face, according to a preliminary investigation by Falls police. The women declined medical treatment.

Two male suspects fled the scene in the Honda Civic while a female suspect fled in a white 2009 Acura TSX with New Jersey tag L81 UBC, police said. The Honda Civic was last seen traveling on West Trenton Avenue toward Trenton.

The police investigation determined that shortly before the carjacking, the suspects arrived at the Wawa in the Acura, stolen in a strong-arm carjacking in Trenton that occurred less than an hour earlier, Falls police said.

The suspects were described as a female wearing a black ski mask, red and black checked pants and a black jacket, and two men, one wearing light-colored jeans, a light gray hooded sweatshirt, black ski mask and black shoulder bag and the other dressed in black pants and top and wearing a black medical mask.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspects’ identities can contact the Falls Detective Ronald MacPherson, at 215- 302-3347, or via email at r.macpherson@fallstwppd.com. Information may also be provided anonymously at 215 949-9120, or via email at tiplines@fallstwppd.com.

