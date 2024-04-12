Falls Planning Board recommends zoning code changes to limit student housing in residential neighborhoods

Apr. 12—A divided Niagara Falls Planning Board is recommending that the City Council adopt a series of proposed amendments to the city's zoning code that would further restrict "group living arrangements" in residentially zoned neighborhoods in the city.

The zoning code changes had previously received a positive recommendation to the council from the Niagara County Planning Board. The recommended amendments, which largely seek to limit the amount of so-called student housing in residentially zoned neighborhoods, will now move to the council for final action.

At a Planning Board public hearing in February, residents of the city's DeVeaux neighborhood pleaded with members of the planning board to recommend the changes intended to address what has been described as "years of conflict over the widespread use of single-family residences (primarily in the DeVeaux neighborhood) as housing for students attending Niagara University."

DeVeaux resident Patrick Brown said he holds "my breath every time a house goes up for sale for fear it will become a college house." He said real estate investors make "a fast buck" by buying homes at "above market" prices and then renting them out to groups of students.

"(The zoning code amendments) are a positive step to creating more affordable housing," Brown said. "Neighborhoods are more stable when there is less transient housing."

The zoning code amendments are modeled after legislation created by the city council in Binghampton which had wrestled with issues between residential homeowners and students at the State University of New York campus there.

The proposed changes would more strictly define the terms "family," "group living" and "Duplex/Semi Detached." Assistant Corporation Counsel Thomas DeBoy told the board that the zoning code amendments had been "slightly changed" to drop the word "traditional" in reference to family groups and changed the effective date of the amendments from Sept, 31 to May 1, 2025.

The zoning amendments would prohibit student housing in R1 and R2 zoned residential districts. Group homes, rectories, and specially permitted bed and breakfast uses would still be allowed in R1 and R2 neighborhoods.

Mayor Robert Restaino's administration has said that it is working with Niagara University officials on a plan to encourage targeted student housing development in the North End/Main Street corridor of the city. At least one prominent Buffalo-based developer is in the early stages of planning to convert the former Jenss' department store building into student housing.

Wednesday night's vote to recommend the zoning code changes was 5-3. Board members Joyce Williams, Frank Handley and Schurron Cowart voted against the changes.

Handley, a new appointee to the board, said he believed the amendments would only "shift" the student housing problem.

"I believe they are just moving the students to the inner-city where there's already crime and other problems," Handley said. "I think putting students there is a challenge."

Niagara University officials have said that they are working closely with DeVeaux residents to find solutions to the issues surrounding student housing. The university has said in recent years, the "density of students (living) in DeVeaux has increased, creating more issues with the families living in the neighborhood."

NU officials have said that roughly 3,000 students are currently enrolled at the university, with 50% living in on-campus housing and 50% in off-campus housing.

The city has maintained that the rise of student housing and "group living" in the DeVeaux area is "inconsistent with the residential character of the neighborhood." City officials have also said that the increase in the amount of student housing has led to "pressure on the city's residential home market (as) students are now occupying homes that would otherwise be available for rent or sale to families."