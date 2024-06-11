Falls parents say process server scratched child's face with paperwork

Jun. 11—Niagara Falls police are investigating a Shantz Avenue couple's claim that a process server, who is also an appointed city marshal, caused an injury to their 2-year-old son's face earlier this month when he tossed a packet of court paperwork into the boy's stroller.

Nick Groff and his wife, Tessa DelZoppo, told police the incident occurred on May 13 while Groff was walking his son in their driveway.

Groff said an unidentified man approached him outside his house in the 9100 block of Shantz Avenue and threw a stack of paperwork into the stroller before telling him: "You've been served, (expletive)."

Groff and DelZoppo said the paperwork hit their son in the face, scratching his cheek and causing him to cry. They said the paperwork was related to a family court matter involving Groff's ex-wife.

"He ran up and threw the papers and hit my kid in the face," Groff said in an interview with the newspaper. "It was ridiculous."

Groff said the man, whom police have now identified as Gary Bevilacqua, a local process server who is also a Niagara Falls city marshal, initially refused to identify himself before handing him a business card before he drove away from the scene.

Bevilacqua was not interviewed by police at the scene. Falls Police Superintendent Nicholas Ligammari said he has since spoken with detectives and has denied the parents' version of events.

Reached by telephone, Bevilacqua referred questions from the newspaper to his attorney, Matthew Moser. Messages seeking comment from Moser were not returned.

In a copy of the police report from the incident, the responding officer indicates that the child did not appear to be in "pain or distress" following the alleged incident and that the boy was "smiling" when the officer arrived.

"I observed a small scratch on the cheek of (the boy)," the officer wrote in his report.

City marshals serve notices as part of the legal process of eviction in Niagara Falls. They are appointed by the mayor with approval from a majority of the city council. Private process servers are hired by individuals and private companies to serve primarily court subpoenas.

Ligammari said Bevilacqua was working as a private process server for family court and not as a city marshal at the time of the alleged incident.