Falls firefighters investigating 22nd Street blaze

Apr. 15—Niagara Falls fire officials say they are investigating a structure fire on 22nd Street as an arson case.

Firefighters were called to the fire at the home at 628 22nd St. about 4:50 a.m. Monday.

Prior to emergency crews arriving on scene, four occupants were able to escape the burning structure by jumping off a second-floor balcony. One occupant was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries. The other three occupants were not injured.

According to reports from the scene, the fire appeared to have been started at the entrance to the second-floor apartment. Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it could spread any further.