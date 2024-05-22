Falls council asked to OK cost for initial Hyde Park animal shelter design

May 22—Mayor Robert Restaino wants to spend $13,000 in federal pandemic relief funds to cover the cost of "initial design work" as part of the development of a new animal shelter at Hyde Park.

City lawmakers are slated to consider the proposed agreement with the Buffalo engineering firm Clark Patterson Lee during today's council meeting.

A May 14 memo to Restaino from Clark Patterson Lee's Senior Vice President Michael Mistriner indicates that the mayor and members of his staff met with representatives from the firm to discuss the design of spaces in the building. It also indicates that CPL staff members have performed a three-dimensional scan of the building "for accurate documentation leading to construction documents in the final design." In his letter, Mistriner also indicates that his staff will continue to meet with the mayor's team as they engage the firm's "structural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing and civil engineers to continue moving the process forward." Mistriner also acknowledges "time constraints" placed upon the project due to the use of American Rescue Plan funds.

"In order for us to open a project number and engage the engineers and additional staff, we are requesting a minimum fee of $13,000 while we continue our initial design work," Mistriner's memo notes. "A fee for the project in its entirety will be proposed once the initial design has been agreed to and a construction cost identified."

In an interview earlier this month with the Niagara Gazette, Restaino said his administration is pursuing the development of a new, city-owned shelter for stray dogs inside a building located near the Hyde Park Ice Pavilion at Hyde Park.

The move comes amid criticism of the administration's decision to enter into a no-bid agreement with the city's current provider of animal sheltering services, The Pit Chic on Grand Island. Restaino told the newspaper he believes establishing an animal shelter the city owns that is run by a private operator is the best way for the city to deal with caring for stray dogs. He indicated during the interview that the administration intends to solicit bids for a private operator for the site once the building's conversion to a shelter is completed.

Critics have questioned locating the shelter in Hyde Park, a place frequently visited by families and children. They have also suggested that it may not be a good idea to house animals inside a building at Hyde Park, a place where the city has traditionally held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display.

Restaino said the goal is to design a space that protects both animals and visitors and that the administration intends to use fencing, landscaping and other means to help insulate the site. He said the facility is being developed in keeping with new state shelter regulations, including those that require additional space and outdoor access for each dog kept at a shelter. The state's new requirements, regulated by the New York State Department of Agricultural and Markets, go into effect next year.

As to any potential impact from Independence Day fireworks, Restaino acknowledged his administration needs to address the situation but did not offer specifics on how it intends to do so.

"It's an issue we're going to have to tackle," he said.

During an interview with the newspaper on Tuesday, City Council Chairman Jim Perry said he's on board at this point with the effort to establish a new city-owned animal shelter at Hyde Park. Perry said he is inclined to support the approval of the initial $13,000 in design costs for the project.

"(Restaino's) got a good team working on it and they are covering all angles," Perry said. "He's making a good effort. I can't find any faults with what he's doing. He's got a solid plan."

Today's council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Niagara Falls City Hall, 745 Main St.