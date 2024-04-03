Falling tree threatening powerline in Campbell County, road closures and detours set up

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– The Virginia Department of Transportation reports road closures in Campbell County due to a tree falling in the process of falling onto a power line.

According to VDOT, Rt. 623 (Town Fork Rd.) from Rt. 858 (Alum Springs Rd.) to Route 1587 (Tanglewood Rd.) is expected to be closed until tomorrow. A detour with signs is placed for drivers traveling through the area.

WFXR News will update this story as further information is released.

(courtesy, VDOT)

