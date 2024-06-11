Falling concrete from NKY bridge causes $6.5k in damages to car, driver says

A driver is thankfully uninjured, but he is now trying to cover the damage costs on his car after it was hit by chunks of concrete falling from a Campbell County bridge in Northern Kentucky.

Dakota Shay of Newport says he was on Interstate 471 when he drove underneath the Highland Avenue Bridge.

“I was just on my way home like a normal day coming down I-471 North June 5, and a chunk of the Highland Avenue bridge fell down and went through my hood and my windshield,” Shay said.

Shay was not hurt; His 2020 Toyota Camry is another story.

“Glass went all over, I had a little bit on me,” he said. “Afterward, there was glass all over my passenger seat, glass in my son’s car seat.”

Shay said one of the pieces of concrete that fell was about the size of a basketball.

In total, the chunks of concrete caused around $6,500 in damage to his car.

“I have to try and come up with a deductible to try to get it fixed,” Shay says.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet shut the Highland Avenue Bridge down and several lanes of I-471 to conduct an inspection. Those lanes have since reopened and the bridge has been deemed safe.

Shay said things could have been a lot worse for him.

“If it was on the driver’s side, it could have been a lot worse,” Shay says. “I could have swerved, I could have hit somebody, I could have swerved into the ditch, I most likely would have had glass in my eyes.”

A transportation cabinet spokesperson said inspectors found no structural concerns with the bridge in a statement after the inspection.

