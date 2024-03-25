Fallen WSP trooper honored with road name change

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Washington State Patrol trooper who was killed in the line of duty was honored Sunday with a 6-mile section of State Route 6 named in his honor.

Trooper Justin Schaffer was killed March 24, 2020 when he was hit by a pickup trying to flee authorities on Interstate 5 in Chehalis. Schaffer was trying to set out spike strips to stop the vehicle when it struck him on southbound I-5 at milepost 79. Schaffer was airlifted to a trauma hospital in Seattle where he died of his injuries.

He was 28.

A 6-mile section of State Route 6 near Chehalis was named for WSP Trooper Justin Schaffer, March 24, 2024 (WSP)

A 6-mile section of State Route 6 near Chehalis was named for WSP Trooper Justin Schaffer. The ceremony was held at Adna High School, where students made signs March 24, 2024 (WSP)

The ceremony was held at Adna High School, where Schaffer went to school. WSP Chief John Batiste and others from the department attended the ceremony. His mother Sheila and brother Brandon unveiled the sign at Milepost 51.

The 6-mile section of road named for him is to honor each of the 6 years he served, officials said.

