Fallen Wake County K-9 honored at National Police K-9 Memorial Service

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Santos, who died in the line of duty nearly a year ago was honored Saturday at the National Police K-9 Memorial Service in Washington, D.C.

Santos’ handler, Master Deputy Maria Fuentes lay a rose at the memorial in her partner’s honor.

K-9 Santos died in May 2023, after being shot, accidentally, by a Knightdale Police Officer, while helping Knightdale Police track a suspect.

An emotional deputy Fuentes described Santos as more than a partner.

“Santos was my best friend, an awesome partner, and he was a family friend, and all my family loved him because he was sweet,” she said, wiping away tears. “He was a sweet boy, 85 pounds of sweet boy.”

Santos joined the Wake County Sheriff’s Office in 2016. He was their longest-serving K-9.

The National Police Dog Foundation organized the Annual National Police K-9 Memorial Service. This year’s service, held at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, paid tribute to law enforcement K-9s who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2023.

