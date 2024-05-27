Fallen veterans memorialized in Canton

May 27—CANTON — Memorial Day was marked on Monday in three locations in Canton.

The Memorial Day ceremonies commenced on the Main Street Bridge, where a wreath was solemnly dropped into the Grasse River. This act symbolized the remembrance of sailors, soldiers, and marines lost at sea and set the tone for the day's events.

At the Canton Village Park, 50 people gathered to remember the fallen.

Canton's Goldenaires led off the remembrance in the park with a solemn rendition of the Star Spangled Banner.

"We stand united and in grief," Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1231 Chaplain John Saucier said. "We celebrate their deeds and give thanks every day of our lives for our veterans."

Saucier said the men and women of the armed forces have earned our respect and honor.

"There is no better way to honor those that made the ultimate sacrifice than to remember them," he said.

Representatives of the VFW and the Canton Volunteer Fire Department placed memorial wreaths before the monuments in the park while the rifle squad fired a volley.

The commemoration concluded at St. Mary's Cemetery at the grave of Paul Howard, who died on May 5.

Howard graduated from Canton High School and enlisted in the US Navy. He served 20 years of active duty and retired as a First Class Petty Officer. He then returned to Northern New York, where he was a dispatcher for the Potsdam Police Department for 20 years.

He volunteered at the former St. Mary's School, assisting in the cafeteria. He also assisted at St. Mary's holiday meals and bereavement lunches.

Saucier thanked the Howard Family for allowing the ceremony.

Howard's grave represents all fallen veterans, he said.

A wreath and four flowers were placed on the headstone, the rifle squad fired three volleys, and Taps was played.

Memorial Day is held on the last Monday in May to mourn and honor deceased servicemen and women.

It was initially called Decoration Day and was formalized by a "Memorial Day Order" issued by the Grand Army of the Republic Commander-in-Chief John A. Logan in 1868.

The modern proclamation calls on Americans "to observe Memorial Day by praying, according to their individual religious faith, for permanent peace."