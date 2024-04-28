Fallen Tennessee firefighters to be honored at National Memorial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. –11 fallen Tennessee firefighters will be honored by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) in May.

On Saturday, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation announced that they will host the 43rd National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend on May 4-5, 2024 in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

During the national tribute, they will honor 89 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2023 and 137 firefighters who died in previous years. Three of those honorees are from the Mid-South:

Firefighter Jeffrey Arick, age 45, of the Memphis Fire Department, suffered a heart attack and died at home on August 8, 2020, several hours after responding to and working at an MVA to coordinate an extended patient extrication from the vehicle.

Lieutenant Travis Isabel, age 52, of the Memphis Fire Department, died on September 14, 2021 due to complications of COVID-19.

Firefighter/Driver Jeffrey Norman, age 51, of the Memphis Fire Department, became trapped while fighting a residential structure fire on July 19, 2023. He was immediately transported to the hospital where he died due to his injuries. Three other firefighters were injured. Arson was the cause of the fire, which started in a dumpster adjacent to the house.

Detailed information about each of the 226 firefighters being memorialized can be found on the 2024 Roll of Honor.

“National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend is a time for our nation to pause and reflect on the heroic efforts and selfless service of the fallen firefighters we are paying tribute to this year,” NFFF CEO, Victor Stagnaro said. “We will always remember the bravery, commitment, and sacrifices of each of these 226 heroes—and their families.”

There are two events open to the public at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park on the grounds of the National Emergency Training Center (NETC) during Memorial Weekend.

The National Fallen Firefighters Candlelight Service is on May 4 at 7:30 pm ET and will be hosted by Fire Captain Garon Mosby of the St. Louis Fire Department.

The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service is on May 5 at 10:00 am ET and will be hosted by actor Jeremy Holm.

