Fallen law enforcement officers are remembered at annual memorial ceremony downtown

LANCASTER − Concerns of Police Survivors national president Connie Moyer referred to the rain that fell on Friday's law enforcement memorial ceremony.

"That's the teardrops of every one of us," she said to the assembled law enforcement officers near the downtown bandstand. "Your wellness is very, very important to each and every one of us survivors. You've got us and we love you and we appreciate you. We are on our knees praying daily, with calluses, for your safety."

Fairfield County Sheriff honor guard members carry the wreath honoring law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty at Friday's annual law enforcement memorial ceremony. The event was near the downtown bandstand at Main and Broad streets.

Moyer's husband, Marvin, was a city police officer who died in 2017 from injuries sustained during a 1998 traffic stop.

Besides Moyer, here are the city police officers and Fairfield County Sheriff's Office deputies remembered during the service:

City police officer William T. Osborn who was fatally shot while conducting burglary surveillance at the county courthouse in 1909.

City police officer Brett D. Markwood who was fatally shot while pursuing a robbery suspect in 1993.

Fairfield County Sheriff Deputy Chad S. Edwards who died in a 1995 crash.

Fairfield County Sheriff Deputy Ethan G. Collins who died in a 2006 crash.

City police chief Nick Snyder said police officers and deputies did not know chaos before they put the uniform on.

"We did not know what evil was," he said. "Some of us may have even avoided it. And the question we have to ask ourselves is when we put this uniform on and we wear this badge, are we willing to lay down our lives for our fellow brothers and sisters for the service of this community? That is a question I pray we never have to answer ourselves."

Local law enforcement officers salute during the National Anthem at Friday's annual police memorial ceremony near the downtown bandstand at Main and Broad streets.

Sheriff Alex Lape said he's seen plenty of good days serving the county, but that he's also seen a few bad ones.

"Ones where we've lost our own," he said. "There are not good words that can describe the thoughts and feelings that follow the bad days. What I've also observed is the true dedication and selfless sacrifice each and every one here in uniform displays on a daily basis while protecting and serving our community."

Lape said he sees "true leadership" when thinking about the fallen officers and deputies.

"We all know the risk and have calculated the cost," he said. "But yet we courageously go forward holding the line to preserve the things that we believe are dear in our hearts. Our communities are better for it."

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Fallen law enforcement officers remembered at annual ceremony downtown