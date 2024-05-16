Fallen law enforcement members honored at annual event in Goshen

May 15—GOSHEN — Goshen police led a ceremony Wednesday afternoon remembering those officers who have given their lives in the line of duty.

Goshen's Peace Officers Memorial Day took place at the Goshen Police Department and featured award recipients of the Thomas E. Goodwin Memorial Scholarship, named after Goshen's own fallen officer who was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 11, 1998.

To date, 41 students have received the award, which is designed for students going into law enforcement or a related field of study. This year, the award had three renewals and two new recipients.

Natalie May, Daniel Burch and Katelyn E. Foust had their scholarships renewed, and new scholarships went to Chase Buckholz, Cecilia Mendoza and Andrea Aguilar Rodriguez.

Elkhart County Prosecuting Attorney Vicki Becker served as keynote speaker for the memorial service.

"I wonder sometimes why do you continue doing it," Becker said to officers at the ceremony. "When so many things are against you, so many people that don't know you have just horrible things to say about you. It's because you were meant to do this. You're here for a purpose. There's no question about it ... and we are so blessed because of that."

Goshen police detective Shayne Miller read a roll call of officers across Indiana who died in the line of duty in 2023:

— Deputy Sheriff Asson Hacker, Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, March 2

— Master Trooper James R. Bailey, Indiana State Police, March 3

— Trooper Aaron N. Smith, Indiana State Police, June 28

— Sgt. Heather Glenn, Tell City Police Department, July 3

— Deputy Sheriff John Durm, Marion County Sheriff's Office, July 10

— Deputy Sheriff Timothy J. Guyer, Johnson County Sheriff's Office, Aug. 1

He also honored Goshen officers who passed away outside of the line of duty while still serving as police officers:

— Richard Bowman, Sept. 7, 1951

— Phil Russo, Feb. 4, 2014

— Wade Branson, June 15, 2018

— Kevin "Hollywood" Koontz, July 22, 2019

— Kristen Carich, May 14, 2020

"I honor you," Becker added. "I honor the principles that you stand for, and I do everything I can to make sure that your work is recognized and it is continued."

