Fallen law enforcement heroes remembered

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Southern Colorado law enforcement agencies came together on Friday morning, May 17 at Memorial Park to pay their respects and honor peace officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

“It’s a somber day in law enforcement when you do this, but it’s a beautiful day that we’re able to support the families that have lost members of law enforcement,” said Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell. “I lost my best friend in a line of duty death, so you always want to come together and honor those fallen officers.”

The Pikes Peak Region Officers Memorial unites these different agencies, bonded by a commitment to service and the understanding of the dangers that come with protecting the community.

“I’m feeling good that we come together in support and it’s a very sad situation why we’re here,” said Colorado Springs Police Chief, Adrian Vasquez. “But the mere fact that we are here to honor those that have fallen, those that we’re adding to the wall and those that have already been added to the wall, it speaks a lot about the family of our profession and truly the community of Colorado Springs.”

Photographs of fallen Pikes Peak Region heroes were on display at the 2024 Pikes Peak Regional Peace Officers Memorial.

During the memorial service, 36 names were read aloud to remember the 36 fallen heroes from the Pikes Peak Region, including fallen Fountain Police Department K9 Officer Julian Becerra and fallen Colorado Department of Corrections Parole Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval.

“I absolutely expect my deputies to honor our fallen heroes by how we live, by how we conduct our lives and our duties and supporting our community,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joe Roybal. “They gave the ultimate sacrifice. They gave their lives in protecting our community. At the very least we can do is live our lives here, protecting the community.”

Those in attendance might not personally have known these fallen men and women, but through this service, they were reminded of the responsibilities and commitment the uniform represents.

“We’re seeing new generations in law enforcement come into this job,” Sheriff Mikesell said. “As a lot of us are getting older and leaving this job that we love so much, we want everyone to remember what has come before them and what really has built law enforcement in our region and really who those figures were, so that’s what today is about.”

Law enforcement leaders recognized the immense dangers that can come with any call, but it is the dedication and passion to protect that ultimately define the badge.

“I get briefings several times a week on everything that’s happening in the city and what our officers are doing to make our city safe, and it really can be a very dangerous situation that they place themselves in,” Chief Vasquez said.

These law enforcement agencies also hope the memorial service will provide comfort to the grieving families and serve as a testament to the legacy of service left behind by their loved ones.

“I remind those families that what they did, what their family sacrificed, and their loved one gave for this community, does not go wasted, that it’s a tribute to them, a tribute to their family and their lives, that they were able to serve the community,” Sheriff Roybal said. “That’s the love and passion that they had in serving the community and they sacrificed and ultimately died doing what their passion was.”

