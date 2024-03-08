Fallen Independence Officer Cody Allen to be laid to rest Friday

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A week after he was shot and killed trying to help another public servant, Independence Police Officer Cody Allen will be laid to rest Friday.

Visitation was held Thursday at Community of Christ Church

This is the second time in less than three years Independence has had services for a police officer shot and killed in the line of duty. Independence Mayor Rory Rowland described it as a scab still healing, being ripped right off again.

“Our hearts are broken, the community is broken,” Rowland said.

Funds set up created for fallen Independence Officer Cody Allen’s family

Allen, 35, was shot and killed responding to the shooting of Jackson County process server Drexel Mack at a rural Independence home as he was serving a writ of possession.

Allen began his public service career as a detention officer with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office in December 2007. He served as a Lafayette County deputy sheriff and Grandview police officer before being commissioned by the Independence Police Department in January 2017 for the first of two stints with the departments.

People attending Thursday’s visitation entered the parking lot under a giant American flag suspended from Independence Fire trucks.

Memorial service announced for fallen Jackson County process server Drexel Mack

Missouri Governor Mike Parson has ordered flags to fly at half staff Friday as Allen is laid to rest.

“We are forever indebted to Officer Allen for his courage in the face of danger and for making the ultimate sacrifice to protect others. He brought honor to everything that his badge represents,” Parson said.

Police, firefighters and dozens upon dozens of community members who didn’t know Allen paid their respects, honoring his sacrifice. Six police dogs from the Lutheran Church K-9 police ministry were on hand.

“They have a calming effect and certainly people are sad and because of the presence of the dog it gives them a little hope a little spirit,” Bob Moeckel said.

Of course, no one is hurting more than Officer Allen’s family including his wife and two small children. Both Independence police and Rowland reported they are appreciative of all the community support for a fallen hero.

Friend mourns process server killed in Independence shooting

“They’re just very proud of Cody. Every one of them when I said what’s your favorite memory of Cody, they all smiled and said there are so many. To have a person like that in our community is just a tremendous loss,” Rowland said.

Allen’s funeral will be at Community of Christ Church in Independence Friday at 11 a.m. After his funeral service, a procession will escort Officer Allen from Independence to Odessa.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.