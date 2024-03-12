‘Fallen heroes’ bill moves through Maryland Legislature. Committee vote expected today.

Legislation enabling the surviving spouse or beneficiary of a law enforcement officer or firefighter who died on the job to receive additional renumeration is making its way through the Maryland General Assembly.

This bill allows a subtraction modification against the personal income tax for a payment made after a law enforcement officer or firefighter died during the course of their work.

“The legislation is retroactive to ensure that the Hilliard family are relieved,” said state Sen. Mary Beth Carozza, R-Worcester/Wicomico/Somerset, in a March 8 release, referencing the slain member of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Glenn Hilliard, who was killed in the line of duty in 2022. The bill, called “Fallen Heroes” legislation in Carozza’s press release, was unanimously approved by the Maryland Senate’s Budget and Taxation Committee last week.

A corresponding House bill is expected to be voted on in the Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday, said Del. Wayne Hartman, R-Worcester/Wicomico, in a March 10 phone interview. The legislation must pass out of committee and receive a majority vote in both chambers in order to reach the governor’s desk.

Members of the law enforcement community stand behind the Hilliard family and a sign dedicated to Cpl. Glenn Hilliard at a ceremony in Berlin, Maryland on June 12, 2023.

“This is an important bill for first responders across the state, actually the families of first responders,” he said. Alluding to the circumstances which prompted the legislation, Hartman said: “I hope this bill is never used again.”

