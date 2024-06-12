Fallen hero Cpl. Glenn Hilliard to be honored today in Salisbury. How to join in.

Together, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and Hilliard Family are hosting an event to be held today in honor of the late Cpl. Glenn Hilliard.

Here's everything you need to know about today's special event, held in tribute to one brave man who paid the ultimate sacrifice on June 12, 2022.

When and where is the event honoring Cpl. Hilliard being held?

The event honoring Cpl. Glenn Hilliard is set for Wednesday, June 12, 2024, from 4-6 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 111, located at 814 Albert St. in Salisbury. This event is free and open to the surrounding community.

Hilliard's family would like to express their thanks to all first responders, including law enforcement, emergency medical services, fire service, the State’s Attorney’s Office and everyone who has assisted and shown support to their family over the last two years.

There will be a brief ceremony, followed by refreshments. The Sheriff’s Office and Hilliard Family thank FOP Lodge 111, Operation We Care, The Deli at Pecan Square and DJ Mark Shores for their assistance in making the event happen.

What happened to Cpl. Glenn Hilliard?

Cpl. Glenn Hilliard, a 16 year veteran with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, was fatally shot in the line of duty in Pittsville in August.

Glenn Hilliard, 41, was a 16-year veteran of law enforcement and a member of the highly trained Warrant Fugitive Taskforce.

On June 12, 2022, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office received a call advising that Austin Davidson, a wanted person, was in the area of the Pittsville Park. Cpl. Hilliard was among the deputies dispatched to the area to locate Davidson who, at the time, had four open warrants for his arrest.

While patrolling the area, Cpl. Hilliard observed a subject matching Davidson’s description walking along Gumboro Road. As Hilliard turned his patrol vehicle around, Davidson ducked into the Talbot Apartments complex and entered the stairwell of a building, Delmarva Now previously reported.

Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard's vehicle is displayed outside the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office Monday, June 13, 2022, in Salisbury, Maryland.

As Cpl. Hilliard pulled his patrol vehicle to the end of the parking lot and in close proximity to the stairwell, Davidson exited and began to flee around the building.

Hilliard drew his agency-issued Taser and began to pursue Davidson. As Davidson fled, Cpl. Hilliard closed the gap to a distance of less than about 10 feet, while repeatedly warning Davidson that he would be “Tased” if he did not stop fleeing, Delmarva Now previously reported.

Davidson, who refused to surrender, drew a fully loaded illegal Taurus 9mm handgun, activated the laser sight, turned and fired multiple rounds at Cpl. Hilliard. Two of the rounds struck Cpl. Hilliard. He was later pronounced dead at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury.

Davidson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 66 years of incarceration on July 6, 2023, after he was found guilty on all counts in a six-day trial.

