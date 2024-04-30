Fallen firefighters, including Kalida man, to be honored

Apr. 30—EMMITSBURG, Md. — A Kalida man will be among Ohio firefighters to be honored Saturday and Sunday during the 43rd National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, hosted by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

This year's national tribute will honor 89 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2023 and 137 firefighters who died in previous years.

Seventeen firefighters from Ohio will be honored, including firefighter/EMT Dennis McCollum, 62, of the Kalida Volunteer Fire Department, who died Dec. 22, 2022, of a heart attack within 24 hours of participating in training at the fire station.