Fallen firefighters honored at memorial service in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal facility held their 2024 memorial service Saturday for eight fallen firefighters. This is the most they’ve had pass in a year.

“The Walk of Honor Foundation is dedicated to keeping alive the memory of fallen firefighters and celebrating their lives, not just the way they died, but how they lived their lives,” said Boyd Petty, vice president of the Walk of Honor Foundation.

Five of the eight firefighters passed away from cancer related sicknesses from being on the job. It can range from constant smoke inhalation and the chemicals that they use to put out fires. Fire trucks and departments from all over Louisiana came to pay their respects and to retrieve the helmets and suits that they wore.

Groundbreaking ceremony for restorations, new additions to historic Lincoln Theater

They placed all eight pieces of gear and equipment at the memorial site. There are 140 names currently on the wall and all that have passed were honored with a single red fireman’s hat placed in the center of the memorial.

Dana Sanders is the wife of her late husband William “CJ” Sanders, who was one of the firefighters who passed away from cancer in November of last year.

“I remember years ago, my husband attended one for other, you know, fellow firefighters and now here we stand for him,” said Sanders.

Families from current to past fallen soldiers were in attendance and like many of them, Dana is grateful for the large amount of support and love that was shown. She says that it shows her that her husband’s name will forever live on in legacy.

“Even my niece was saying she wants to be a firefighter, um, because she remembers her uncle,” said Sanders.

Although a day of grief for her and her oldest daughter, she will continue to feel the love and support from other firefighters and the state.

“Proud that he was honored, sad that he’s gone, but appreciative,” said Sanders.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

BRProud Daily News

The Walk of Honor Foundation is a nonprofit organization that is funded by donations and anyone who wants to donate can reach out to the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s office located here in Baton Rouge.

Check out the list of names of the honored firefighters:

Christopher G. “Chris” Lenard

Ouachita Parish Fire Department

Oct. 27, 2020

Taylor E. Bass

St. Tammany Fire Protection District 1

Feb. 23, 2023

Chief Joseph W. Thompson

Olla Fire Department

June 2, 2023

Chief Thomas J. Maury Jr.

Naval Air Station New Orleans F & ES

Aug. 22, 2023

Stanford S. Collins Sr.

New Orleans Fire Department

Sept. 21, 2022

James E. “Jimmy” Schexnyder III

Jefferson Parish Fire Department

May 27, 2023

Phillip P. Paternostro

Baton Rouge Fire Department

Aug. 21, 2023

William J. “CJ” Sanders

Baton Rouge Fire Department

Nov. 5, 2023

Latest News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.