Fallen Fairway police officer Jonah Oswald honored with lemonade stand

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Kaitlin and Laurin Stotts, sisters from Leawood, held their annual lemonade stand fundraiser on Saturday.

During the annual lemonade stand, the Stotts’ raise money for families of fallen police officers and other charities.

“What if that was us? And if it were us, we’d want somebody doing this for us. We’d want somebody to be there and support us, and I think that’s really where the community comes in,” Kaitlin Stotts said.

The cause is close to Kaitlin and Laurin’s hearts, as their dad is a retired police officer.

“So if it was our dad who got killed, we would want somebody to do this for us because we would not have a dad anymore,” Kaitlin Stotts explained.

The first lemonade stand in 2016 benefitted the family of fallen Kansas City Kansas Police Captain Robert Melton.

Selling lemonade has allowed the Stotts’ to raise money for multiple other families and charities.

“We love how the community has come in, and we get donations from different places wanting to help us and the fundraiser we are doing,” Laurin Stotts said. “And so it’s really nice how everyone can come together to make this happen each year.”

Each year, they see a number of law enforcement officers and first responders who stop by for lemonade and to support the cause.

“A lot of people have come out to support us. A lot of the officers from Leawood, Overland Park and a lot of firefighters,” Kaitlin explained.

“We love to see everyone come out. The firefighters will bring the fire truck, so it’s really nice to see lines of people here to support us,” Laurin said.

All of the money raised during Saturday’s lemonade stand will be donated to the family of fallen Fairway Police Officer Jonah Oswald.

Officer Oswald died in the line of duty in August of last year.

The 29-year-old Army veteran and police officer left behind a wife and two young children.

The money raised during the Stotts’ 2023 lemonade stand was donated to the family of fallen Kansas City, MO. Officer James Muhlbauer.

