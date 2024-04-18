Debris from wreck on bridge shuts down busy road in southeast Charlotte

Several vehicles struck debris on the inbound lanes of East Independence Boulevard Wednesday afternoon, the Charlotte Fire Department said.

Channel 9 flew over the scene where a car had crashed into the guardrail on the Eastway Drive Bridge in southeast Charlotte.

Concrete that supported a metal hand railing fell to the road below, which caused three lanes of Independence Boulevard to shut down.

One person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, MEDIC said.

Independence was later reopened.

Maintenance staff with the North Carolina Department of Transportation inspected the bridge, which was deemed safe for drivers.

The NDCOT hopes to finish repairs to the bridge by Thursday night.

