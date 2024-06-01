Fallen Botetourt County Fire Captain honored at Virginia Fallen Firefighter and EMS Memorial

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Fallen Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS Captain Helen ‘Gracey’ Humbert was honored at the Virginia Fallen Firefighter and EMS Memorial in Richmond on Saturday, June 1.

The fire department highlights Captain Humbert’s faithful service to the community, serving throughout the Roanoke Valley for over three decades. She started her career alongside her father at the Cave Spring Rescue Squad in 1988, then joined Roanoke Emergency Medical Services in 1993 as an EMT. In 1995 when Roanoke Fire-Ems was created, Captain Humnber became a firefighter-EMT and earned her paramedic certification.

In 2009, she joined the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS as a full-time firefighter and paramedic, eventually achieving the rank of Captain.

The department says Captain Humbert meant far more to the community than what her title represented. She was a beloved friend to many and embodied the qualities of what being a good person should strive to be. Her empathy and compassion were displayed daily in her actions to help others, and even while fighting breast cancer, she would find ways to brighten other’s days.

Even with all her success in serving the local community, the department states Captain Humbert would say her greatest accomplishment was being a loving mom, partner, and family member.

For more than 20 years, the Virginia Fallen Firefighters & EMS Memorial Service honored firefighters and EMS personnel who have died in the line of duty or have been recognized by the Virginia Line of Duty Act. The event is held annually on the first Saturday in June.

