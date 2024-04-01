Fallen baby owls by the dozens fill the Ojai Raptor Center in spring surge

Four of the three dozen baby owls arrived at an Ojai raptor hospital after venturing out of a Simi Valley nesting box too early. Another baby was found not moving in a West Hills backyard.

Many of the newborn and toddler owls were blown out of their nests by the Santa Ana winds that gusted at 65 mph in mid-March. They ended up in the care ward of the 24-year-old Ojai Raptor Center, treated for fractures and fed mice by caretakers and volunteers who speak only in whispers and wear camouflage covering their bodies and faces.

It is spring, a time of year summed up by the sign on a door of the nonprofit wildlife rehab site. “Baby on Board,” it says.

This is only the beginning. The baby great horned owls with yellow spotlight eyes show up first, followed by barn owls, some just weeks old and still covered with downy fluff. Then come the red-tailed and red-shouldered hawks along with small falcons called kestrels that have face markings resembling mascara. There will be screech owls, and in June, Cooper’s hawks.

Eventually, as many as 170 baby birds could fill the wildlife rehabilitation center.

The ones who need hospital care are in cages covered with fabric that like the camouflage is designed to keep the babies from identifying with humans and not with their own winged kind. That attachment is known as "malimprinting" and defeats the goal of returning the birds to their natural habitat.

Several of the permanent residents of the center are malimprinted, including Topa, a beautiful 2-year-old kestrel. Staff members said he was illegally raised by someone in the Bakersfield area who eventually brought the bird to the center. The kestrel now serves as an ambassador used to teach children and others about raptors. He can't return to the wild because he doesn’t possess the skills to survive.

“He doesn’t consider himself to be a kestrel,” said Kimberly Lundy, the center’s lead trainer.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5G5mUov9a6/

The springtime surge of babies creates other concerns. People who rush in to help baby owls they find in tall grass or at the base of a tree are trying to rescue the fledglings. Kimberly Stroud, the center's founder and executive director, uses a different word to describe the well-meaning acts that result in the babies being taken away from their homes.

“Kidnapping,” she said. “It's not an orphan. The parents are there."

Many of the owls that fall or prematurely venture out of their nests do need care at the raptor center. Others don't. Great horned owls can often clamber back up the tree to their nests even before they can fly. Infant owls will also call out to their parents who will bring them food and provide care.

Stroud asked people who see fallen owls to act cautiously:

Fight the urge to rush in. Instead, observe the baby to assess its needs. Take pictures and video. Images of an owl’s spread wings can show the raptor’s age.

If the bird is in Ventura County, call the raptor center at 805-649-6884 and leave a detailed message. The center will provide a cell phone number so that images can be texted.

If center staff determines the baby needs to be hospitalized, they’ll ask people to deliver the bird as quickly as possible. Place it carefully in a box and cover it so the space is dark and quiet. Don’t provide food or water.

The preference is to find a way to keep the bird at its natural home. Volunteers use branches and wire to build nests that are placed for the fallen babies in trees near where the parent owls live.

When seven barn owls were accidentally dislodged from a nest at a Moorpark ranch, raptor center staff provided a barn box that allowed the owls to stay in the area.

“That right there saved us $2,000 for feed,” Stroud said.

Economics are a concern for a raptor center funded by grants and donations. The babies carry higher costs than the adults because they eat more and need special care. As a result the center is asking for springtime donations.

The nonprofit center, housed on a private site outside of Ojai, provides rehabilitation for birds of prey and other animals across Southern California and the Central Coast, taking in as many as 1,000 animals a year. The recovering birds master flying again in large enclosed outdoor areas, including a new $150,000 aviary that will serve as a temporary home until hawks, owls and falcons can be released in the wild.

Like many rehab centers, the Ojai program has adopted choice-based training. It means a session is skipped if the raptors choose not to train by showing disinterest or agitation.

“It’s to provide birds with autonomy,” Lundy said. “We’re not going to coerce them to do anything.”

The center continues to offer occasional open house events. Topa and the five other ambassador birds, once the stars of such attractions, no longer participate because of the potential stress that can come with the crowds, attention and the break from routine.

The change triggered questions from people who wanted to see the birds. But any disappointment was alleviated when they learned the reasons, Stroud said.

She's hoping for the same kind of public response to her pleas regarding the fallen baby owls. Understand that venturing out of the nest is part of growing up, she counseled.

“The first time out of the nest is going to be like a kid learning to ride a bike,” she said. “You fall and you get back up.”

Tom Kisken covers health care and other news for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at tom.kisken@vcstar.com.

SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: To see more stories like this, subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Fallen baby owls fill the Ojai Raptor Center with more on the way