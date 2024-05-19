Fallen APD officer Jorge Pastore honored during ceremony in D.C.
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The name of fallen Austin police officer Jorge Pastore, who died while responding to a SWAT call in 2023, was etched in the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C.
Pastore’s name and the names of 36 other Texas law enforcement officers were read during a candlelight vigil held on the National Mall.
In total, 282 names were read at the vigil, representing law enforcement across the country.
PAST COVERAGE | ‘Rest easy brother, we’ll take it from here’: Crowds, law enforcement honor fallen Austin Police Officer Jorge Pastore
On Wednesday, a wreath-laying ceremony will be held at the memorial honoring all the fallen law enforcement officials. Until then, the Honor Guard has stood watch in honor of Pastore.
On April 28, Pastore was among those honored during the Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony at the Texas State Capitol. The ceremony honored members of Texas law enforcement who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2023 as well as their families.
Governor Greg Abbott delivered remarks during the ceremony and awarded the Medal of Honor to the surviving family members of the 37 officers being recognized.
Members of law enforcement, friends and families of the fallen officers, elected officials and supporters of law enforcement were in attendance.
A full list of the Texas officers honored can be found below.
Sheriff Abraham Martin Vega, Lynn County Sheriff’s Office
Investigator Mark Christopher Brown, Harris County Constable’s Office, Precinct 5
Correctional Officer Dudley J. Champ, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Sheriff Raul Adam Gomez, Wharton County Sheriff’s Office
Officer Leslie LaVone Graves, Perryton Police Department
Detective Camerino Santiago, El Paso Police Department
Correctional Officer Jimmy Garcia, Texas Department of Criminal Justice
Deputy Sheriff Dustin K. Speckels, Hays County Sheriff’s Office
Detective Juan Alfonso Delgado, Bay City Police Department
Sergeant Joe Martin Olivares, Texas Department of Criminal Justice
Sergeant Kuo-Sheng Wang, South Houston Police Department
Reserve Officer David E. Ruiz, Dallas Police Department
Sergeant Jason S. Donaldson, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office
Lieutenant Jonathan A. Terrazas, El Paso Police Department
City Marshal Michael Allen Keathley, West Police Department
Deputy Sheriff Ronald Rudy Butler, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office
Correctional Officer Glenn Re Skeens, Jr., Texas Department of Criminal Justice
Investigator Dusty L. Wainscott, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Sheriff William Howard Gudgell, Sr., Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department
Senior Deputy Phillip David Barron, Jr., Victoria County Sheriff’s Office
Correctional Officer Charles R. Hughes, Texas Department of Criminal Justice
Sergeant Raquel Virginia Saunders, Amarillo Police Department
Senior Officer John David Wilbanks, Houston Police Department
Senior Sergeant Tracy J. Dotson, Dallas County District Attorney’s Office
Correctional Officer Kevin D. Dupree, Texas Department of Criminal Justice
Officer Scott P. Harn, Dallas Police Department
Parole Officer Ty’Isha RhoShun Harper, Texas Department of Criminal Justice
Correctional Officer Jade Drennan, Texas Department of Criminal Justice
Sergeant Joshua Lee Clouse, Cameron Police Department
Deputy Sheriff David Bosecker, Eastland County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Sheriff Matthew Pierson, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office
Motors Officer Darrin Curtis McMichael, Arlington Police Department
Lieutenant Milton G. Resendez, San Benito Police Department
Correctional Officer Randolph “Scott” Gaddy, Texas Department of Criminal Justice
Senior Officer Jorge I . Pastore, Austin Police Department
Correctional Officer Jovian J. Motley, Texas Department of Criminal Justice
Captain Stephen L. Gibson, Somervell County Sheriff’s Office
Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.