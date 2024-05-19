Fallen APD officer Jorge Pastore honored during ceremony in D.C.

Julianna Russ
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The name of fallen Austin police officer Jorge Pastore, who died while responding to a SWAT call in 2023, was etched in the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C.

Pastore’s name and the names of 36 other Texas law enforcement officers were read during a candlelight vigil held on the National Mall.

In total, 282 names were read at the vigil, representing law enforcement across the country.

On Wednesday, a wreath-laying ceremony will be held at the memorial honoring all the fallen law enforcement officials. Until then, the Honor Guard has stood watch in honor of Pastore.

On April 28, Pastore was among those honored during the Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony at the Texas State Capitol. The ceremony honored members of Texas law enforcement who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2023 as well as their families.

Governor Greg Abbott delivered remarks during the ceremony and awarded the Medal of Honor to the surviving family members of the 37 officers being recognized.

Members of law enforcement, friends and families of the fallen officers, elected officials and supporters of law enforcement were in attendance.

A full list of the Texas officers honored can be found below.

  • Sheriff Abraham Martin Vega, Lynn County Sheriff’s Office

  • Investigator Mark Christopher Brown, Harris County Constable’s Office, Precinct 5

  • Correctional Officer Dudley J. Champ, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

  • Deputy Sheriff Raul Adam Gomez, Wharton County Sheriff’s Office

  • Officer Leslie LaVone Graves, Perryton Police Department

  • Detective Camerino Santiago, El Paso Police Department

  • Correctional Officer Jimmy Garcia, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

  • Deputy Sheriff Dustin K. Speckels, Hays County Sheriff’s Office

  • Detective Juan Alfonso Delgado, Bay City Police Department

  • Sergeant Joe Martin Olivares, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

  • Sergeant Kuo-Sheng Wang, South Houston Police Department

  • Reserve Officer David E. Ruiz, Dallas Police Department

  • Sergeant Jason S. Donaldson, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office

  • Lieutenant Jonathan A. Terrazas, El Paso Police Department

  • City Marshal Michael Allen Keathley, West Police Department

  • Deputy Sheriff Ronald Rudy Butler, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

  • Correctional Officer Glenn Re Skeens, Jr., Texas Department of Criminal Justice

  • Investigator Dusty L. Wainscott, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office

  • Deputy Sheriff William Howard Gudgell, Sr., Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department

  • Senior Deputy Phillip David Barron, Jr., Victoria County Sheriff’s Office

  • Correctional Officer Charles R. Hughes, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

  • Sergeant Raquel Virginia Saunders, Amarillo Police Department

  • Senior Officer John David Wilbanks, Houston Police Department

  • Senior Sergeant Tracy J. Dotson, Dallas County District Attorney’s Office

  • Correctional Officer Kevin D. Dupree, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

  • Officer Scott P. Harn, Dallas Police Department

  • Parole Officer Ty’Isha RhoShun Harper, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

  • Correctional Officer Jade Drennan, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

  • Sergeant Joshua Lee Clouse, Cameron Police Department

  • Deputy Sheriff David Bosecker, Eastland County Sheriff’s Office

  • Deputy Sheriff Matthew Pierson, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

  • Motors Officer Darrin Curtis McMichael, Arlington Police Department

  • Lieutenant Milton G. Resendez, San Benito Police Department

  • Correctional Officer Randolph “Scott” Gaddy, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

  • Senior Officer Jorge I . Pastore, Austin Police Department

  • Correctional Officer Jovian J. Motley, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

  • Captain Stephen L. Gibson, Somervell County Sheriff’s Office

