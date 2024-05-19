Fallen APD officer Jorge Pastore honored during ceremony in D.C.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The name of fallen Austin police officer Jorge Pastore, who died while responding to a SWAT call in 2023, was etched in the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C.

Pastore’s name and the names of 36 other Texas law enforcement officers were read during a candlelight vigil held on the National Mall.

In total, 282 names were read at the vigil, representing law enforcement across the country.

PAST COVERAGE | ‘Rest easy brother, we’ll take it from here’: Crowds, law enforcement honor fallen Austin Police Officer Jorge Pastore

On Wednesday, a wreath-laying ceremony will be held at the memorial honoring all the fallen law enforcement officials. Until then, the Honor Guard has stood watch in honor of Pastore.



























On April 28, Pastore was among those honored during the Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony at the Texas State Capitol. The ceremony honored members of Texas law enforcement who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2023 as well as their families.

Governor Greg Abbott delivered remarks during the ceremony and awarded the Medal of Honor to the surviving family members of the 37 officers being recognized.

Members of law enforcement, friends and families of the fallen officers, elected officials and supporters of law enforcement were in attendance.

A full list of the Texas officers honored can be found below.

Sheriff Abraham Martin Vega, Lynn County Sheriff’s Office

Investigator Mark Christopher Brown, Harris County Constable’s Office, Precinct 5

Correctional Officer Dudley J. Champ, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Sheriff Raul Adam Gomez, Wharton County Sheriff’s Office

Officer Leslie LaVone Graves, Perryton Police Department

Detective Camerino Santiago, El Paso Police Department

Correctional Officer Jimmy Garcia, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Deputy Sheriff Dustin K. Speckels, Hays County Sheriff’s Office

Detective Juan Alfonso Delgado, Bay City Police Department

Sergeant Joe Martin Olivares, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Sergeant Kuo-Sheng Wang, South Houston Police Department

Reserve Officer David E. Ruiz, Dallas Police Department

Sergeant Jason S. Donaldson, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office

Lieutenant Jonathan A. Terrazas, El Paso Police Department

City Marshal Michael Allen Keathley, West Police Department

Deputy Sheriff Ronald Rudy Butler, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

Correctional Officer Glenn Re Skeens, Jr., Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Investigator Dusty L. Wainscott, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Sheriff William Howard Gudgell, Sr., Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department

Senior Deputy Phillip David Barron, Jr., Victoria County Sheriff’s Office

Correctional Officer Charles R. Hughes, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Sergeant Raquel Virginia Saunders, Amarillo Police Department

Senior Officer John David Wilbanks, Houston Police Department

Senior Sergeant Tracy J. Dotson, Dallas County District Attorney’s Office

Correctional Officer Kevin D. Dupree, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Officer Scott P. Harn, Dallas Police Department

Parole Officer Ty’Isha RhoShun Harper, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Correctional Officer Jade Drennan, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Sergeant Joshua Lee Clouse, Cameron Police Department

Deputy Sheriff David Bosecker, Eastland County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Sheriff Matthew Pierson, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

Motors Officer Darrin Curtis McMichael, Arlington Police Department

Lieutenant Milton G. Resendez, San Benito Police Department

Correctional Officer Randolph “Scott” Gaddy, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Senior Officer Jorge I . Pastore, Austin Police Department

Correctional Officer Jovian J. Motley, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Captain Stephen L. Gibson, Somervell County Sheriff’s Office

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.