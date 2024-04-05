Fall at state Capitol leads to $500,000 settlement for former teachers union president

Apr. 5—The Legislative Council Service has reached a $500,000 settlement with the former president of the American Federation of Teachers-New Mexico stemming from injuries she sustained in a stairway fall at the state Capitol.

In a lawsuit filed after the February 2018 incident, Stephanie Ly claimed she was permanently disfigured in the mishap.

The lawsuit alleges the Legislative Council Service and its employees "breached their duty of ordinary care by failing to maintain the stairway and failing to properly assess, correct, and warn visitors about hazardous conditions of the stairway."

The lawsuit did not specifically describe the conditions that caused Ly's injuries, nor does it state exactly what injuries she sustained.

Efforts to reach Ly for comment Friday were unsuccessful.

Her Albuquerque-based attorney, Bruce Thompson, was out of the office and unavailable for an interview, but a woman who answered the phone at his law firm said Thompson would not be commenting on the case.

According to the lawsuit, Ly and Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, D-Albuquerque, were descending the stairs from the senator's office on their way to the floor of the House of Representatives when she fell.

In a telephone interview, Ivey-Soto said he didn't know what caused Ly to fall, but he described it as a traumatic event.

"I don't know what the right verb is to use, whether it was tripped or what, but she ended up having a mishap on the stairs where she ends up falling and breaking her fall with her head," he said.

Ivey-Soto said Ly landed between the two flights of stairs between the first and second floors of the Roundhouse.

"She was knocked out initially and then when she came to, she was dazed and confused and had trouble speaking through the blood coming from her mouth," he said.

Ivey-Soto said he hasn't spoken to Ly recently but did when she was in recovery.

"I've been aware of the fact that she had to take several months off of work," he said, adding the incident "has been very disruptive to her career."

Ivey-Soto declined to answer whether he thought the $500,000 settlement was fair, saying he didn't know the details.

"But I will tell you that the damages that she suffered were extremely real and very severe," he said.

Ivey-Soto said he has been haunted by the incident.

"I mean, nothing compared to how it affected Ms. Ly," he said. "But I've had repeated nightmares."

Ivey-Soto said he was called for a deposition on the case that was canceled at the last minute.

"Now I guess I understand why," he said, referring to the settlement. "I'm glad that this issue was resolved."

