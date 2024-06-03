Fall River woman shot in chest in Brockton, man in custody. What we know

BROCKTON — A 27-year-old Brockton man is in custody in connection with a shooting that injured a woman in the early morning hours of June 2, according to reporting by WCVB.

Brockton police told WCVB that a Fall River woman suffered a gunshot wound to the chest in a shooting that occurred shortly after 1:40 a.m. outside of a Brockton home located near 31 Falconer Ave.

The Brockton Fire Department and EMS personnel treated the victim at the scene before transporting her to a hospital in Boston, according to WCVB.

It is unclear how serious the victim’s injuries are or what the motive for the shooting might have been.

A neighbor told WCVB that he was woken up by gunshots and stray bullets that came through the wall of his home.

"I just ran to the window and saw a couple cars speed off, and then all of the police came," he said.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Fall River woman shot in chest outside Brockton home, man in custody