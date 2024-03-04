Fall River voters head to the polls on Tuesday with a few local changes in voting locations

FALL RIVER — Massachusetts voters will head to the polls on Tuesday in the presidential primary with a few changes in city polling places for some to cast their votes.

Here is a reminder of those new and now former polling places.

What closed and what’s new?

The changes do not decrease Fall River's total of 27 precincts. The changes are located in the South End, the Flint neighborhood and the North End.

There are eight polling places that will be shut down: Cardinal Medeiros Towers on Robeson Street; Frank B. Oliveira Apartments on William Street; Mitchell Apartments on South Main Street; Chor Bishop Eid Apartments on Quequechan Street; the Reney/Eastwood Fire Station on Eastern Avenue; Carlton M. Viveiros Elementary School on Lewiston Street; Spencer Borden School on Chestnut Street; and Tansey Elementary School on Ray Street.

The new consolidated polling sites will have voters heading to the following locations: Good Shepherd Parish on South Main Street; St. Anthony’s of the Desert on North Eastern Avenue; Matthew J. Kuss Middle School on Globe Mills Avenue; and Bristol Community College on Elsbree Street.

"I voted" stickers at the Alfred S. Letourneau Elementary School polling site in Fall River Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.

What are the changes in the South End?

The Board of Election has consolidated locations from Mitchell Apartments and Carlton Viveiros School into Good Shepherd Parish on South Main Street.

What are the changes in the Flint neighborhood?

Closed polling places are at the Eastern Avenue fire station and Chor Bishop Eid Apartments.

Board of Elections has consolidated those polling places to an auditorium at St. Anthony’s of the Desert, which has plenty of parking as opposed to the residential locations of the former voting spots.

Two other high rises, Baressi Heights and Cottell Heights on Pleasant Street that have served voters, will remain polling places.

Changes in the North End

One Fall River Housing Authority property and two schools in the North End have been taken off the list of polling sites: Cardinal Medeiros Towers, Tansey Elementary School and Spencer Borden School.

Those three polling locations have been consolidated to a new location at Bristol Community College.

New city program to offering rides to voters and dates to save

For the first time, the Board of Elections is partnering with Veterans’ Services to provide rides to the polls during election time using the veterans’ van.

Nationally, campaign season has been on the national level and Fall River residents and voters across Massachusetts can cast their ballot in the Presidential Primary on March 5.

The State Primary is Sept. 3 and the Presidential and State Elections are Nov. 5.

Voters have several other options.

The Secretary of the Commonwealth sent out applications to all registered voters in the state for mail-in balloting. Lyons said he urges voters interested in that option to return their ballots to the Board of Elections as soon as possible.

The deadline to return the mail-in ballots is 8 p.m. on election day.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Fall River voters head to vote in the presidential primary Tuesday