Fall River may move elementary students out of Tansey. Here's the plan to shift schools.

FALL RIVER — The days may be numbered for Tansey as an elementary school.

A proposal before the School Committee this afternoon will recommend repurposing the school, at 711 Ray St., as a facility solely for children in pre-kindergarten starting in the fall.

Elementary school-age children currently living in Tansey’s neighborhood would be shifted to nearby Spencer Borden Elementary School, one-third of a mile south at 1400 President Ave. It also would mean kids living in other neighborhoods who currently attend one of those schools would be moved elsewhere.

The proposal has sparked outcry from families in Tansey’s neighborhood ahead of tonight's meeting.

James Tansey Elementary School in Fall River could become a pre-kindergarten school if the School Committee approves a proposal to move its elementary school kids to nearby Spencer Borden Elementary.

In a presentation to the school board’s Special/Alternative Education and Early Childhood Subcommittee on Thursday, Superintendent Maria Pontes said her team has looked at all the city’s school building resources, and said if the goal is to create more pre-K classrooms, then converting Tansey to an early learning center makes the most sense.

“The Tansey facility is an ideal place, one level, on the ground," she said.

Making room: Fall River is starting school soon, but there's still no space for expanding pre-K program

Why Fall River is pushing universal pre-K access

The move comes as Fall River is increasing access to pre-kindergarten, educating kids ages 3 and 4, with a goal of achieving universal pre-K. Gov. Maura Healey's administration has made universal pre-K a priority for Gateway Cities like Fall River by 2026.

Pontes said, as an urban district, Fall River kids tend to enter schools below their grade level.

“The earlier we can get kids in school to get some language acquisition, numeracy, literacy, it’s going to benefit us as a district,” she said.

Fall River Superintendent of Schools Maria Pontes speaks at Durfee's dedication in August 2022 as Durfee principal Matt Desmarais listens to her, in this file photo.

According to school administrators, Fall River currently has 33 preschool classrooms. Sixteen of those are in public schools. Seven more are in space rented at St. Anthony of the Desert Church at 300 N. Eastern Ave.; 10 others are in the old Atlantis Charter School building at 2501 S. Main St., which the city purchased for school space last year.

Pontes told the committee that the school department’s lease with the church is up in 2025, and the rooms are too small for optimal capacity; the three-story former charter school building is limited for pre-K purposes, since safety regulations state that children that young should be kept on the ground floor only in case of an evacuation.

“Right now, we are doing the bare minimum because of space issues," Pontes said of a push for universal pre-K. “The first priority has to be finding the space, physical space, because right now we are limited.”

Head of the class: Maria Pontes just started her first year as permanent superintendent. Here are her plans.

James Tansey Elementary School in Fall River could become a pre-kindergarten school if the School Committee approves a proposal to move its elementary school kids to nearby Spencer Borden Elementary.

Why Fall River picked Tansey as a pre-K school

Pontes said rather than seek to rent or purchase more space, the school system is considering optimizing the space it already has.

Part of that has involved studying the school neighborhood boundaries, which determine where residents send their kids. They have not been re-evaluated since 2008. Pontes said a population shift has occurred since then.

“The boundaries, they’re mismatched to the student population across the city," Pontes said. “In some cases, some of our existing schools carve out student populations that are much higher — much, much higher — than the school can hold in capacity.”

According to Pontes, Tansey’s neighborhood has 163 school-age children; Spencer Borden’s neighborhood has 376. Spencer Borden’s building can hold over 600 students.

“If you combine both those numbers, Spencer Borden has the physical capacity to service the Highland neighborhood zone by itself," she said.

Pontes said it makes little sense, with a low population of elementary-age children living nearby, to have two elementary schools in the same neighborhood.

“You could throw a ball from one to the other,” said School Committee member Shelli Pereira.

The top 50 salaries: Superintendent tops the list of Fall River school paydays

What would happen if the Tansey school changes to pre-K?

In this Herald News file photo, Andrea Curran teaches a kindergarten class at Fall River's Silvia Elementary School.

Currently Tansey and Spencer Borden both host students from other neighborhoods who are bused in, because their own neighborhood schools are over capacity. If Tansey and Spencer Borden’s students are merged, those bused-in students will have to go elsewhere — possibly to the old Westall School at 276 Maple St., which closed in 2008.

“What our goal should be as a district,” Pontes said, “is to try to return as many students as possible to their neighborhood.”

School Committee member Kevin Aguiar, a strong proponent of universal pre-K, said he is hoping to move quickly on this plan, adding that if the schools are to be made ready by fall, there’s little time for public input.

“You have to make some decisions that are difficult,” he said.

There may be some pushback from parents; a petition on Change.org circulating on social media opposed to the plan has garnered 372 signatures as of Sunday afternoon.

The School Committee meets tonight at 5:30 p.m. at B.M.C. Durfee High School’s Nagle Auditorium, 360 Elsbree St.

Dan Medeiros can be reached at dmedeiros@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Fall River may consolidate elementary schools amid push for pre-K