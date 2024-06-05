A Fall River man saved his mother in a fire. A fundraiser will help pay his medical bills.

FALL RIVER — A GoFundMe fundraiser has begun to raise money to help 39-year-old city resident Josh Peters after he was seriously burned saving the life of his mother Monday night at their home at 126 Brown Street in the South End.

Peters and his mother were taken to Rhode Island Hospital where Peters remains. His mother also suffered burns to her head in the house fire.

Lee Ann Marzilli, co-owner of Marzilli Machine Company where Peters is employed, started the GoFundMe account.

In addition to their injuries, Peters and his mother lost everything in the fire and the fundraiser is to help the Fall River residents to cover medical expenses, lost wages, housing and other necessities.

Marzilli said that Peters is a good employee and “overall a great guy.”

“He’s always there when you ask him to work overtime and he’ll come to our house to help us out,” said Marzilli.

The house at 126 Brown Street in Fall River where a fire occurred Monday, June 3, 2024.

She has been able to text Peters while he remains in the hospital.

“He’s doing well. But he will need about a month of recovery, and he will have to have some surgery,” said Marzilli.

According to the Fall River Fire Department, the fire was reported at 11:25 p.m. after a call from a neighbor who reported smoke and fire coming from the multi-family residence. Firefighters reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the windows a doorway in the front part of the structure. The FRFD was able to extinguish the fire just after midnight.

The blaze caused approximately $275,000 in damage to the structure.

An investigation as to the cause of the blaze continues.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: GoFundMe set up to help Brown Street man who saved mom from burning home