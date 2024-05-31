Fall River man killed in Somerset car crash on I-195

SOMERSET — A 26-year-old Fall River man was killed in a car crash on I-195 Thursday evening.

According to a State Police press release, around 6:45 p.m., Massachusetts State Police Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on the westbound side of I-195 in Somerset that resulted in a fatality.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was westbound on Route 195 near exit 10B. For reasons still to be determined, the Silverado went off the roadway and struck a grouping of trees, police report. The operator, a 26-year-old Fall River man, was determined to be deceased on scene.

The right travel lane was closed during the investigation and cleanup of the scene. The crash remains under investigation by Troop D of the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section. Troopers were assisted by Somerset Fire and EMS, and MassDOT.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Somerset car crash on I-195; Fall River man killed