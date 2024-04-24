Fall River ex-cop gets almost 3 years in prison for beating a man, lying on police reports

FALL RIVER — Former Fall River police officer Nicholas Hoar was sentenced in a Boston federal court today to serve 33 months in prison for striking a man in custody in the head with a metal baton then lying about it in police reports.

Hoar, 37, was convicted in February of assaulting William Harvey, 58, as he and other officers were placing Harvey in a jail cell after his arrest on a misdemeanor domestic complaint on Dec. 21, 2020.

“I believe he deserved more because he abused his power,” Harvey said in an interview after Hoar's sentencing.

Harvey had been charged with a felony count for allegedly assaulting Hoar and spent over 200 days in jail before the Bristol County District Attorney's office dropped the charge when Hoar was indicted in November 2022.

After a four-day trial, a federal jury found Hoar guilty of one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of false reports.

“I do not envy my job today,” said U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs, telling Hoar “there are consequences,” and that she would not sentence him to home confinement, as his defense requested.

Harvey, who did not testify at trial, gave an emotional victim impact statement while Hoar sat stone-faced and never looked at Harvey.

"I had to go through all this for something I didn't deserve," said Harvey. "You didn't consider me at all. You thought I was a nobody."

Directing his statements to Hoar, Harvey told him he was free to make choices, "but you're not free from the consequences."

After his 33-month prison sentence, Hoar will undergo a year of supervised release.

He was allowed to self-report for his prison sentence on June 5.

Hoar declined the opportunity to speak at his sentencing. He intends to appeal his conviction.

Fall River Police Officer Nicholas Hoar, left, was found guilty in federal court of depriving the rights of William Harvey after striking him in the head with a baton while Harvey was under arrest in 2020. Hoar was also found guilty of lying about the incident on police reports.

Hoar did not identify use of force in police reports

Hoar failed to identify the use of force on two police reports after the assault on Harvey, prosecutors said, and three other city police officers also fashioned their reports to reinforce his version of the events in the holding room at police headquarters.

Only one of those officers, retired Fall River Police Sgt. Jeffrey Maher, a star witness for federal prosecutors, testified at Hoar’s four-day trial. According to testimony, Maher reversed his police report account days later, stating that the blow to Harvey’s head was justified.

Hoar joined the Fall River Police Department in March 2016. A fifth-generation Fall River police officer, he is the brother of Fall River Police Department Deputy Chief JT Hoar and the son of retired FRPD Sgt. Michael Hoar, who also served as the chief of staff for six months in 2016 for now-incarcerated former mayor Jasiel Correia II.

Hoar resigned from the police department shortly after his conviction.

Regarding the three other officers who lied to protect Hoar, Harvey said Hoar "counted on the blue wall of silence to protect him."

In an interview after the sentencing, Harvey said his arrest and assault on Dec. 20, 2020, "changed my life."

He broke down when he talked about his mother and father, whom he wasn't able to care for when he was denied permission by the Fall River District Court to return to Las Vegas. Harvey's mother died days after he pleaded guilty of the domestic misdemeanor and was allowed to return home.

Why Hoar's defense attorney said he should get probation

Hoar’s defense attorney, Leonardo A. Angiulo, requested the judge give Hoar five years probation, or 30 months of house arrest followed by 30 months of supervised probation.

He cited Hoar’s military service with the Massachusetts National Guard and his “mental and emotional conditions” that resulted from his deployment to Kosovo, that created “hypervigilance and anxiety.”

“The significance of his service and the price he has paid mentally cannot be separated,” wrote Angiulo.

Among a dozen letters submitted to the court in support of Hoar not spending any time in prison, his father noted that his son’s post-traumatic stress disorder that he is being treated for would possibly go untreated if he was incarcerated.

The prosecutor pointed out, and the judge agreed, that Hoar has never been officially diagnosed with PTSD.

Other letters of support came from his former boss, retired police chief Albert Dupere and local businessman John Brandt.

Federal prosecutors ask for prison time for Hoar

Federal prosecutors requested that Hoar be sentenced to 70 months, nearly 6 years, in prison for the crimes.

In the federal government’s argument for a prison sentence, prosecutors reiterated a fact they brought up at trial that Hoar had multiple use of force reports in his career as a Fall River police officer, and that he’d been ordered to take de-escalation training a month before the assault on Harvey.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristina E. Barclay, who prosecuted the case, said the government was completely unaware of Hoar's military service or alleged PTSD. "Mr. Hoar's response has always been 'I didn't do it,'" she said. "Hoar could have killed Mr. Harvey that night."

Hoar had also been reassigned from the patrol division to work in the police department’s booking room, where officers are not armed.

Hoar’s defense attorney also argued that sending Hoar to prison would be detrimental to the former police officer.

“Mr. Hoar also requests the court consider the extreme vulnerability to physical harm he would face if incarcerated because of the highly publicized nature of his case in addition to his past employment in Law Enforcement,” according to Angiulo.

“While the Government may point to past uses of force by the defendant as evidence that should aggravate the sentence, the defense states the exact opposite. His past uses of force show that he has done the job the way he was trained to time after time. There is no inference from the evidence that his behavior was anything but that,” wrote Angiulo.

Multimillion-dollar lawsuit is pending

In his sentencing plea, Hoar’s attorney did not specifically reference the November 2017 shooting that killed 19-year-old Larry Ruiz-Barreto during a roadside stop in the Fall River Industrial Park that is the heart of a pending civil lawsuit brought against Hoar, the Fall River Police Department and the city.

“Although Hoar’s supervisors and the BCDAO (Bristol County District Attorney’s Office) found that his prior uses of force were justified, those findings were based on the paperwork Hoar submitted to his FRPD supervisors. But given the jury’s verdicts on Counts Two and Three, those findings are unreliable. Moreover, even though they found Hoar’s uses of force justified, FRPD supervisors were so concerned about the high number of incidents in which Hoar resorted to defensive tactics and force that they twice conducted an 'Early Warning System Review' of Hoar’s performance, once in 2018 and once in August 2020,” wrote federal prosecutors.

Barclay for her part noted the Industrial Park incident and called Hoar a danger to the community.

"Hoar brought it on himself," she said.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Former Fall River police officer sentenced in brutality case