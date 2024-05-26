Fall River debuts new trolley; superintendent search down to 4 finalists: Top stories

As we kick off a new week, let's take a look back at the week that was.

Top stories this past week included:

On Monday, May 27, communities locally and across the nation will gather to salute their fallen heroes with Memorial Day events. Here is your guide to events across the SouthCoast. And here is your Fall River-specific guide, with events planned in the city.

Fall River has launched its new water taxi.

Meet Mark Foley, Swansea's new police chief.

A second arrest was made Thursday in connection to the December 2023 shooting death of Juan Manuel Batista in Fall River, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office announced.

‘Maria’s Portuguese Table’ — the PBS culinary series created and hosted by Dartmouth resident Maria Lawton — won big at the 45th annual Telly Awards.

The Stoico/FIRSTFED YMCA in Swansea will be holding its first Spirit Day on June 1. Here's what to know, before you go.

Meet Nate Charette, Westport's new head baseball coach, who is ready to have the Westport baseball team soar to new levels.

On June 1, Christopher and Nathan Silvia, owners of Christopher's on South Main Street, will host Fall River violinist Peter Rosa Janeiro for a sidewalk concert, with the hopes that it will inspire all generations to embrace arts and culture.

These were the most read stories of the week on HeraldNews.com:

Fall River's new trolley hits the streets with 12 stops to city's points of interest

This weekend, Fall River's new old-time trolley was ready to hit the streets and bring riders to some favorite points of interest.

The trolley was recently purchased with American Rescue Plan Act money, and underwent some upgrades before going into service.

Mayor Paul Coogan shows off the improved interior of the city's new trolley.

Check it out, see what the route and stops are, and what events the trolley will complement.

Spindle City sightseeing: Fall River's new trolley to hit the streets with 12 stops to city's points of interest

Who will be Fall River's next superintendent? Search narrowed down to 4 finalists

The Fall River School Committee has narrowed down the number of superintendent candidates to four.

They will now be vetted publicly.

The School Committee members voted unanimously last Monday night to accept the four recommendations of the superintendent search committee headed by Glenn Koocher, executive director of the Massachusetts Association of School Committees.

Out of the four candidates the only internal School Department staff on the list of candidates is assistant superintendent and chief academic officer Tracy Curley. The other finalists are: Ana C. Riley, the superintendent of Bristol-Warren Regional School District in Rhode Island; East Bridgewater Public School Superintendent Elizabeth Legault; and Norwood School Superintendent David Thompson.

Get to know them a little, and see what the next steps in the process are.

Superintendent search: Who will be Fall River's next superintendent? Search narrowed down to 4 finalists

From the Archives takes a look at Fall River in the 1960s

Always a popular feature, From the Archives journeys into The Herald News photo archives, for a look at the Fall River of yesteryear.

These collections are curated by Herald News Photographer and Photo Editor Colin Furze.

Photo by Norm Fontaine 1961

In the latest From the Archives, journey back to Fall River in the 1960s.

From the Archives: Take a look at Fall River in the 1960s

'I'd give anything to be back on that ride again': Sharing summer memories of Lincoln Park

We recently asked Herald News readers to share some of their favorite memories from Lincoln Park, and Herald News readers delivered.

Lincoln Park might have closed in 1987, but it lives on in the hearts and memories of those who got to experience it.

Here are some of the memories that readers were generous enough to share with us.

Sharing summer memories of Lincoln Park: 'I'd give anything to be back on that ride again'

Lafayette Park pool getting $1M upgrade. Your summer guide to pools, beaches, splash pads

Another summer is just beginning, with lots of time and lots of ways to beat the impending heat.

The good news is, whether you prefer a day in the sand, or a day by the pool, you've got options around the SouthCoast.

Some spots, like the Lafayette Park pool, are even going to be getting some upgrades.

Kids splash in the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Swimming Pool at Lafayette Park in Fall River in 2021.

Here's your guide to keeping cool this summer.

Stay cool this summer: Lafayette Park pool getting $1M upgrade. Your summer guide to pools, beaches, splash pads

Herald News/Taunton Daily Gazette copy editor and digital producer Kristina Fontes can be reached at kfontes@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Herald News top stories: Fall River new trolley; superintendent search