Fall River has $8M to spend on opioid drug recovery. How should we use it?

FALL RIVER — The city needs your help in deciding how to spend nearly $8 million in cash from a landmark legal settlement with opioid producers, distributors and pharmacies.

A meeting will be held today to solicit input from the public on the best ways to use this windfall. The meeting is open to everyone.

Here’s what you need to know in 60 seconds:

What is this opioid settlement anyway?

Under then-Attorney General Maura Healey, Massachusetts signed on to join civil lawsuits against the makers and distributors of prescription opioids, alleging that companies like Purdue Pharma profited illegally by deceiving doctors and patients about the safety of drugs like OxyContin. Healey alleged that pharmaceutical companies "created the epidemic” of opioid addiction that has caused thousands of overdoses since 2008.

In 2021 and 2022, several companies settled these lawsuits for billions nationwide.

How much does Fall River get?

Fall River is due to get a total of $7,937,813.22. It's spread out in annual payments between now and 2038.

As of March 26, Fall River has received $1,854,547.31.

Who is paying these settlement funds?

Nine defendants have settled. They are:

AmerisourceBergen, a drug distributor

Cardinal Health, a drug distributor

McKesson, a drug distributor

Johnson & Johnson, a drug manufacturer

Walmart

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Allergan, a pharmaceutical company

CVS

Walgreens

Can we spend the money on anything we want?

No. Fall River must use all the funds to help fight the opioid addiction epidemic — to supplement resources for prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery.

Where is this meeting and how can I join?

The meeting will be held in the Government Center atrium on Wednesday, May 1, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. People can also take an online survey available at tinyurl.com/FRFundsSurvey, or email written comments to opioidfunds@fallriverma.gov.

