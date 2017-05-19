The fall of the Confederacy

With a Robert E. Lee statue slated to be removed Friday, New Orleans will have officially taken down all remaining monuments to the Confederacy and its figures. In a statement, Mayor Mitch Landrieu said the statues “were erected decades after the Civil War to celebrate the ‘Cult of the Lost Cause,’ a movement recognized across the South as celebrating and promoting white supremacy.” Workers have been taking down the monuments at night to evade attention, but protestors have been gathering to oppose their removal nonetheless.

New Orleans follows in the footsteps of other cities that have recently removed similar monuments. Most notably, the Confederate flag at the South Carolina statehouse was taken down in 2015 in the wake of a shooting at a historically black church, carried out by avowed white supremacist Dylann Roof. (Photo: Gabriela Kaufman/Yahoo News)

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr.