Falcon lays 4 eggs in Cuomo Bridge nest

ABOVE THE TAPPAN ZEE — Four peregrine falcon eggs have now been detected in the nest atop the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge that spans the stretch of Hudson between South Nyack and Tarrytown known as the Tappan Zee.

"Hopefully, we’ll have a successful year as we have in the past at the new bridge," New York State Thruway spokesman Khurram Saeed said. "Unfortunately, the eggs didn't hatch last year, which can happen in nature."

Eggs usually hatch around mid-April.

The nesting box sits some 400 feet above the Hudson, added to the southeast tower of the Westchester-bound span of the bridge that carries Interstates 87 and 287 over the river.

A falcon nesting box is located on one of the spires of the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge that crosses the Hudson River's Tappan Zee between Rockland and Westchester counties.

You can peek in on the falcons 24/7 via New York State Thruway's "Falcon Cam" — newnybridge.com/peregrine-falcons. On Monday, a falcon could be seen brooding.

"Scores of birds hatched at the Tappan Zee Bridge over the decades, and we invite the public to follow the falcons’ journey on our Falcon Cam to get a close up look at these remarkable creatures," Saeed said.

The live video feed comes with a warning: "Please note: The falcons are wild birds and their behaviors reflect what happens in nature. Sometimes their actions may be unpleasant to watch and it is possible that some of the fledglings may not survive into adulthood."

Nest moved from old bridge to new

The camera was set up in 2015 as a way to monitor the falcons and figure out how to relocate them from the old Tappan Zee to the new dual-span structure, officially called the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

While the old bridge was still standing, the falcons nested there. A new nesting box, though, was added during the construction of the new crossing.

Thruway officials reported in early 2018 that the male falcon had discovered the new nesting box near the top of the "tuning fork" spire. They hailed the development, saying that it indicated the falcon pair would return the next season.

The eastern section of the Tappan Zee Bridge center span is lowered into the Hudson River by explosives Jan. 15, 2019.

While the birds had migrated away from the Hudson Valley, the former Tappan Zee superstructure — and the nesting site atop — was dismantled in January 2019.

In February 2019, the falcons returned and laid four eggs.

Thruway officials plan maintenance in and around the falcons' nesting box during the birds' migration so the birds are not disturbed.

Some falcon facts

Peregrine falcon pairs meet in the same place each year to reproduce. Nest construction starts around February.

Chicks, or eyases, hatch in the spring. When they start to fly, they are called fledglings.

Four peregrine falcon eggs can be seen March 22, 2024, via the New York State Thruway Authority's "falcon cam" set up to observe the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge falcon nesting box.

They can reach up to 200 mph during a dive, among the fastest animals.

The birds head south in fall; their wide travels spurred the "peregrine," from the Latin "peregrinus," which means "traveler," part of their name. The bird's resurgence symbolizes U.S. success in protecting endangered species, according to the National Park Service.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Falcon lays eggs in Cuomo Bridge nest above Tappan Zee Hudson River