Falcon Heavy launch set for today: SpaceX rocket will launch GOES-U from Florida

It's Falcon Heavy launch day! If weather cooperates, we will see a triple-core SpaceX rocket lift the GOES-U weather satellite into orbit.

Launch time is set for 5:16 p.m. EDT from Kennedy Space Center's Pad 39A.

The Space Force 45th Weather Squadron predicts only a 30 percent chance of favorable weather conditions during the two-hour launch window. Clouds are stated to be a main concern.

After liftoff, the boosters will return to the SpaceX landing sites 1 and 2 on the Cape Canaveral Space Force Base shoreline. Double sonic booms are anticipated to be heard throughout the Space Coast.

GOES-U is the latest weather satellites for NOAA's GOES-R series. Directed by NASA, built by Lockheed Martin and L3Harris, and launched by SpaceX, this satellite will not only enable earlier storm detection, but it will give forecasters more time to warn the public about approaching threats. GOES-U will also provide observation of the sun − which has been very active this year − to alert those who need to know about approaching solar flares.

