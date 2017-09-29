Falcao scores again, Monaco held 1-1 by Montpellier

MONACO (AP) — Radamel Falcao continued his impressive form but his goal Friday was not enough to secure three points for Monaco, which was held 1-1 at home by Montpellier in the French league.

The defending champions lost 3-0 midweek against Porto in the Champions League and failed to bounce back against Montpellier after conceding a late goal in injury time that capped a lackluster display.

Souleymane Camara leveled for the visitors with a header after Falcao scored his 12th league goal in eight matches this season.

Monaco missed the chance to leapfrog Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the standings, moving level on points with PSG, which hosts Bordeaux on Saturday.

Montpellier put Monaco under pressure with 10 shots during the first half and Falcao latched onto a cross from Rony Lopes to break the deadlock against the run of the play in the 38th minute. Montpellier goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte attempted to keep the ball out but Falcao's goal was confirmed by goal-line technology.

After two difficult seasons in the Premier League with Manchester United and Chelsea, Falcao returned to France and scored 30 goals in all competitions with Monaco last season. He has been building on the momentum since — scoring more than half of Monaco's league total so far.

Montpellier, which held PSG to a goalless draw last weekend, is 10 points behind PSG and Monaco in 10th place.