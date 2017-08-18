Fake Sugars Are in More Foods Than You Think!

Artificial sweeteners and fake sugars are being consumed by kids at an alarming rate of 200 percent more times than they used to just a few years ago. The Doctors investigate!

“I would rather have kids have a little bit of real sugar, shoot for less than 10 percent of your calories,” ER physician Dr. Travis Stork says.

The five FDA-approved sweeteners to keep an eye out for include: acesulfame K, aspartame, neotame, saccharin, sucralose. These sweeteners are showing up in foods that often don't even seem like they would be needed in, but are added to make the food more enticing to the tongue. Some surprising foods that the fake sugars are found in include:

• Popcorn/Kettle Corn

• Wheat bread

• Yogurt

• Popsicles

• Electrolyte kid’s drinks

• Toothpaste and mouthwash

• Children’s chewable vitamins

• Cough syrup and liquid medicines

• No-calorie waters and drinks

• Nicotine gum

• Salad Dressing























The Doctors note that in moderation artificial sweeteners are OK for adults, but should be avoided by kids when possible. They recommend always reading the labels staying informed about what you and your kids are putting in their bodies.