Fake Street Signs Warning of 'Easily Startled Police" Appear After Cop Shoots Minnesota Woman

Fake street signs warning of “easily startled” cops have popped up in Minnesota, sparked by the fatal police shooting of an area yoga teacher who called 911 to report a possible sex assault near her home.

One was seen in St. Paul and another in Minneapolis, according the Star Tribune.

Read: Investigation Reveals Cop Who Shot Justine Damond Was Startled by 'Loud Sound'

The orange metal signs were bolted onto real street postings and warned “Twin Cities Police Easily Startled." A policeman with guns blazing is depicted in silhouette.

Justine Ruszczyk Damond, 40, was killed July 15 after she called 911 to report a screaming woman who was possibly being assaulted near her home.

Responding Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor said a loud noise startled him before he shot across the front seat of his cruiser, striking Damond in the stomach.

Noor has refused to answer questions from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau stepped down Friday, amid intense backlash against the department.

Messages left by InsideEdition.com with the Minneapolis Police Department Monday night were not immediately returned.

Read: Bride-to-Be Shot and Killed by Police After Calling 911 to Report Possible Assault

Noor and his partner have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation of the shooting. The coroner’s office ruled the killing a homicide.

Don Damond, the woman’s fiancé, told The New York Times she had called him after hearing screams. He told her to call police.

“I have played this over and over in my head,” he told the newspaper. “Why didn’t I stay on the phone with her?”

The shooting followed last month’s acquittal of a police officer charged in the killing of Philando Castile, who was fatally shot during a traffic stop in St. Anthony, just outside Minneapolis, the aftermath of which was live-streamed on Facebook and generated outcry across the country.

Castile’s mother, Valerie, visited Don Damond to offer support and sympathy at a march Thursday to protest Justine’s shooting.

Watch: Fiance of Minneapolis Yoga Teacher Demands Answers After Cop Fatally Shoots Her

Related Articles: